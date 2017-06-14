Kick Off: Busy Open Cup slate tonight | Sounders bounce rivals | Canada win

Here is everything you need to know about MLS and North American soccer this morning:

Busy Open Cup slate tonight

Fifteen MLS clubs will dive into Lamar Hunt US Open Cup action on Wednesday night. The jam-packed midweek docket includes the latest edition of the New York derby. PREVIEWS

Sounders bounce Portland from USOC

The US Open Cup fourth round kicked off on Tuesday with three MLS teams advancing to the Round of 16. Seattle saw off visiting rivals Portland, Colorado rallied from a two-goal halftime deficit to top OKC Energy and D.C. United left it late to oust amateur side Christos FC. READ MORE

Canada double up Curacao

Montreal Impact striker Anthony Jackson-Hamel bagged the late winner as Canada kicked off the Octavio Zambrano era with a 2-1 friendly win over fellow Gold cup participant Curacao at Stade Saputo. RECAP

On a night when Canada enjoyed some important debuts, Daniel Squizzato offered three reasons for optimism moving forward. READ MORE

Adi nets Player of the Week

Thanks to a decisive brace in Portland's 2-0 weekend victory over FC Dallas, Fanendo Adi scored the Alcatel MLS Player of the Week prize. READ MORE

The Timbers were also rewarded with the biggest jump in this week's MLSsoccer.com Power Rankings. They climbed three rungs, while fellow weekend victors Chicago jumped into the No. 2 slot. READ MORE

Oyongo lost for the season

Montreal left back was ruled out for the season after undergoing knee surgery in Barcelona on Tuesday. READ MORE

Where does Bradley's chip rank?

Still reeling from the excitement of Michael Bradley's stunning opener against Mexico, Andrew Wiebe put together his all-time top 10 of competitive USMNT goals. READ MORE

A pair of World Cup qualifiers shook up the CONCACAF Hexagonal table on Tuesday. The US fell three points behind September 1 foe Costa Rica, who scored a 2-1 win over Trinidad & Tobago. READ MORE

US 'keeper pool gets more crowded

Seattle netminder Stefan Frei now has a clear path to turning out for the US national team after passing his citizenship test. The Switzerland native received a January camp call this year, but had to pull out of training due to an injury. READ MORE

It appears as though Frei wasn't the only MLS man to plump the USMNT's 'keeper pool on Tuesday, with developments regarding the Jesse Gonzalez situation. READ MORE

Marco Farfan's double life

The Oregonian profiles young Portland Timbers defender Marco Farfan, who strikes a unique balance between being a pro soccer player and a high school senior. READ MORE

MLSsoccer.com Must-Watch:

Inside The Audi Player Index: The danger of Dairon Asprilla