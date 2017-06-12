2017 US Open Cup Fourth Round Previews: Wednesday, June 14

FC Cincinnati vs Columbus Crew SC
Wednesday, June 14 - 7:00 PM ET
Nippert Stadium
WATCH: Spectrum Sports Ohio, youtube.com/ussoccer
Ohio bragging rights are on the line when Crew SC visit their in-state USL counterparts for the first-ever meeting between the two clubs. A major success in their debut season last year, FCC routinely pack their home stadium and could pose a real threat to Columbus, who won the Open Cup in 2002 and reached the final on two other occasions. Cincy beat semi-pro side AFC Cleveland and USL brethren Louisville City to reach this stage after falling in the third round of last year's USOC. FCC are fresh off a 1-1 home draw with Charlotte in league play, marked by a goal from English newcomer Justin Hoyte, that runs their USL record to 4-5-4. Wednesday will be Crew SC's first match in 11 days.
Atlanta United FC vs Charleston Battery
Wednesday, June 14 - 7:30 PM ET
Fifth Third Bank Stadium
WATCH: ATLUTD.com, Facebook Live, YouTube
Stylish MLS expansion side ATL UTD make their Open Cup debut against their USL affiliate club from South Carolina, and do so at a new venue for the club: Kennesaw State University's Fifth Third Bank Stadium, former home of the Atlanta Beat of the now-defunct Women's Professional Soccer league (WPS). Atlanta lost 2-0 to Chicago in MLS play on Saturday, but welcomed star striker Josef Martinez back from a long injury layoff and coach Tata Martino could hand him a start on Wednesday. Charleston are off to a strong start in USL play and boast a proud USOC history, having reached the final in 2008, the last time a lower-division team did so.
North Carolina FC vs Houston Dynamo
Wednesday, June 14 - 7:30 PM ET
Sahlen's Stadium
WATCH: ussoccer.com
The NASL side formerly known as the Carolina Railhawks host Houston on the back of probably the most emphatic result of the Open Cup's third round, a 4-1 demolition of the USL's Charlotte Independence. NCFC feature several former MLSers like James Marcelin, Austin Da Luz and Billy Schuler and will take heart from the Dynamo's well-documented road woes: The Orange are 0-6-1 away from home this year, the main blight on an otherwise impressive campaign to date. Carolina reached the USOC semifinals under their previous moniker in 2007, where they fell to the New England Revolution.
New England Revolution vs Rochester Rhinos
Wednesday, June 14 - 7:30 PM ET
Anderson Stadium
WATCH: revolutionsoccer.net, ussoccer.com
Another USOC meeting of an MLS team and its USL affiliate club is set for Chapey Field at Anderson Stadium, on the campus of Providence College in Rhode Island. The Revs are 3-1-1 in their past five league games, while Rochester have lost just once (4-1-5) in league play this year. The Rhinos can lay claim to a most precious achievement in the Open Cup's modern era: The club is the only lower-division side to win the tournament since the dawn of MLS, having beaten four MLS teams en route to the 1999 championship.
Orlando City SC vs Miami FC
Wednesday, June 14 - 7:30 PM ET
Orlando City Stadium
WATCH: ussoccer.com
Orlando City are aiming to be the only Sunshine State side left standing after Wednesday's fourth-round matchup against the North American Soccer League's Miami FC – and the Lions, who have won just one of their last six in MLS play after a sizzling 6-1-0 start, could use the energy boost that a victory would bring. That might be easier said than done, though. Miami FC are already the NASL's spring champions with one match left to go in the first half of their season, they haven't lost since April 8 (their lone defeat of 2017) – and the second-year club would love to play giant-killer, especially on Orlando City's home field.
Philadelphia Union vs Harrisburg City Islanders
Wednesday, June 14 - 7:30 PM ET
Talen Energy Stadium
WATCH: ussoccer.com
On paper, the Union might look to be headed for an easy night against their former USL affiliate, who haven't won in league play since April 15 and have scored just five times in their last eight USL outings. Then again, the City Islanders have earned a bit of a reputation for pulling off upsets against top-flight competition in Open Cup action. They're 5-6 against MLS sides in their history, and have made the quarterfinals four times since first entering the tournament in 2007. They haven't done it since 2012, though – and the last time the Isles reached the quarters, Philadelphia ended their run with a 5-2 smackdown.
FC Dallas vs Tulsa Roughnecks FC
Wednesday, June 14 - 8:00 PM ET
Westcott Field
WATCH: ussoccer.com
The Open Cup holders and their USL opponent will both be looking to erase disappointing weekend results in Wednesday's meeting. FC Dallas dropped a 2-0 away decision to Portland on Saturday, while the Roughnecks conceded twice in second-half stoppage time of a 3-1 away loss to Swope Park Rangers. With a Western Conference matchup against Vancouver waiting on Saturday, Dallas coach Oscar Pareja likely will make use of his team's depth – something he has been adept at over the last two seasons, with his club winning Open Cup and Supporters' Shield titles in 2016 and reaching the semifinals of the 2016-17 CONCACAF Champions League.
New York Red Bulls vs New York City FC
Wednesday, June 14 - 8:00 PM ET
Red Bull Arena
WATCH: youtube.com/ussoccer
The New York Red Bulls and New York City FC have contested plenty of Hudson River Derbies since the Bronx side came into the league in 2015 – but this is their first Open Cup meeting, NYCFC having been knocked out in the fourth round by the NASL's New York Cosmos in each of their first two seasons. The Red Bulls haven't placed a lot of emphasis on the Open Cup over the years – they're one of two original MLS sides (and the only one with an uninterrupted history in the league) never to make the final round – but the chance for bragging rights should up the emotional ante for both teams.
Saint Louis FC vs Chicago Fire
Wednesday, June 14 - 8:00 PM ET
Toyota Stadium - STL
WATCH: chicago-fire.com
Before the Seattle Sounders came into MLS and started racking up titles, the Chicago Fire were the league's kings of the Open Cup, with four titles – including an MLS Cup/Open Cup double in their 1998 expansion season – from their founding year to 2006. The Fire have been anything but blazing in recent seasons, and haven't played in an Open Cup final since 2011, but their resurgence this year thanks to some key offseason and in-season acquisitions is raising the question: Will the rising tide lift their Open Cup boat as well – or will USL side Saint Louis FC get out of the fourth round for the first time in their three-year history?
Sporting Kansas City vs Minnesota United FC
Wednesday, June 14 - 8:30 PM ET
Children's Mercy Park
WATCH: youtube.com/ussoccer
This is the second of back-to-back meetings with Sporting for the Loons, both of them at Children's Mercy Park – where Minnesota United came in on June 3 and got run out 3-0 by the Western Conference leaders. Manager Adrian Heath blasted his team's effort after that match and promised that things would be different next time. Now, it's next time. Sporting will be looking to rebound from their own disappointing result, this one over the weekend when they gifted a late equalizer in a 1-1 home draw against Montreal. Sporting forward Diego Rubio, who scored in last year's Open Cup victory over Minnesota (who were in their last NASL season at the time) was in the 18 for that match and could see his first action on Wednesday after a season-ending ACL tear in 2016.
San Jose Earthquakes vs San Francisco Deltas
Wednesday, June 14 - 10:30 PM ET
Avaya Stadium
WATCH: ussoccer.com
The Deltas' expansion season in NASL has made for the first Bay Area Derby of the MLS era – and if past results are any indication, San Francisco manager Marc Dos Santos, who led the Ottawa Fury to the 2015 NASL fall title and Swope Park Rangers to the 2016 USL Cup match – will have his team up for the big game. San Jose have historically struggled in Open Cup play, never making a final. But with a big Western Conference home match this weekend against Sporting KC, manager Dom Kinnear likely won't be able to go with a starter-heavy roster against the upstarts.
LA Galaxy vs Orange County SC
Wednesday, June 14 - 10:30 PM ET
StubHub Center Track Stadium
WATCH: Spectrum SN, Spectrum Deportes (LA)
This is the closest you'll get to Galaxy-LAFC until the latter – of whom Orange County are now the USL affiliate – join MLS as 2018's only expansion side. The Galaxy do have two Open Cup titles, but former coach Bruce Arena treated the tournament as a nuisance, fielding all-reserve XIs and often staying home from away dates. It remains to be seen whether new skipper Curt Onalfo, who appears to have righted LA's ship after some rough early results in MLS play, will take the same approach or give the Open Cup his full attention – especially against the local affiliate of a soon-to-be-rival for the affections of Angelenos.
Sacramento Republic vs Real Salt Lake
Wednesday, June 14 - 10:30 PM ET
Papa Murphy's Park
WATCH: ussoccer.com
Remember 2013 D.C. United, bottom of the MLS table but the US Open Cup Champions? That's the attraction of playing in a tournament that only requires MLS teams to win five matches in order to lift a trophy and qualify for the CONCACAF Champions League. The way that young, injury-riddled RSL's 2017 season is going, that could be the tack taken by coach Mike Petke. Sacramento will be up for this one, though – especially with Republic FC vying hard to be part of MLS' next round of expansion, which will be partly announced later this year. A run in Open Cup play, for a club that hasn't made it out of the fourth round before, would signal that Sacramento can hang with the big kids – and you know the Republic's home crowd will be up for this one.