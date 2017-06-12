2017 US Open Cup Fourth Round Previews: Wednesday, June 14

This is the second of back-to-back meetings with Sporting for the Loons, both of them at Children's Mercy Park – where Minnesota United came in on June 3 and got run out 3-0 by the Western Conference leaders. Manager Adrian Heath blasted his team's effort after that match and promised that things would be different next time. Now, it's next time. Sporting will be looking to rebound from their own disappointing result, this one over the weekend when they gifted a late equalizer in a 1-1 home draw against Montreal. Sporting forward Diego Rubio, who scored in last year's Open Cup victory over Minnesota (who were in their last NASL season at the time) was in the 18 for that match and could see his first action on Wednesday after a season-ending ACL tear in 2016.