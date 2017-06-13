Report: Jesse Gonzalez files FIFA paperwork to switch from Mexico to USMNT

After spending the past couple of years looking like he’d pledge his allegiance to Mexico, FC Dallas goalkeeper Jesse Gonzalez is reportedly tying his future to the US men’s national team.

FOX Sports’ Stuart Holden reported on Monday that Gonzalez, 22, has filed his one-time switch paperwork with FIFA to change his national team eligibility from Mexico to the US.

Understand Jesse Gonzalez has officially submitted paperwork to FIFA for one time switch to USA and will be automatically cap tied. #USMNT — Stuart Holden (@stuholden) June 13, 2017

Gonzalez was named last week to the US’s 40-man preliminary roster for this summer’s CONCACAF Gold Cup. A dual citizen, he has represented Mexico at several youth levels, making it necessary for him to file a one-time switch with FIFA in order to play for the US. Once the switch becomes official, Gonzalez will be tied to the US for the rest of his career.

A product of the FC Dallas academy, Gonzalez – who recently appeared to commit to Mexico – has five shutouts and just nine goals allowed in 11 MLS appearances this year.