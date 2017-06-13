MLS Power Rankings, Week 15: See the updated rankings after a light week

Only MLS league games will be reflected in the rankings. Rankings are voted on by MLSsoccer.com editorial staff and remarks were written by the editorial staff.
BIGGEST MOVERS: POR +3 spots | ATL -3 spots
1
LAST WEEK: 2
HIGH: 1 | LOW: 8
2
LAST WEEK: 4
HIGH: 2 | LOW: 21
Last time they faced Atlanta, they got humiliated. This time, they were in control from the first minute and cruised to a 2-0 win that could've been twice that. The Fire are for real.
Previous: Won vs. ATL, 2-0 | Next: at NE on 6/17
3
LAST WEEK: 1
HIGH: 1 | LOW: 4
A loss to the Timbers probably just means a temporary ding, especially when they’ll get nascent USMNT megastar Kellyn Acosta back home.
Previous: Lost at POR, 2-0 | Next: at VAN on 6/17
4
LAST WEEK: 3
HIGH: 2 | LOW: 8
A big week could lead to some interesting lineup choices for Patrick Vieira as he balances an Open Cup match vs. his rivals and a home regular season battle against the MLS Cup champs.
Previous: None | Next: vs. SEA on 6/17
5
LAST WEEK: 5
HIGH: 3 | LOW: 9
Despite conceding late to cough up two points at home, there’s no real cause for alarm in KC. The team thoroughly dominated yet another opponent and were only missing a second goal to seal the deal. They could use Dom Dwyer (scoreless in 4 matches) to get off the schneid.
Previous: Drew vs. MTL, 1-1 | Next: at SJ on 6/17
6
LAST WEEK: 6
HIGH: 5 | LOW: 20
Houston visiting makes for a solid opportunity to extend that unbeaten streak, which trails only Chicago among active runs.
Previous: None | Next: vs. HOU on 6/17
7
LAST WEEK: 8
HIGH: 2 | LOW: 8
Here’s hoping Orlando took advantage of their idle weekend — they have six matches over the next three weeks in one of the toughest stretches of the summer.
Previous: None | Next: vs. MTL on 6/17
8
LAST WEEK: 11
HIGH: 2 | LOW: 14
A home win over mighty Dallas is just what the doctor ordered for the Timbers and their faithful.
Previous: Won vs. DAL, 2-0 | Next: at COL on 6/17
9
LAST WEEK: 9
HIGH: 6 | LOW: 19
A Gold Cup bummer for Cubo is a blessing in disguise for the Dynamo, assuming Alberth Elis and Romell Quioto get the call for Honduras. After winning just one of their last five, Houston’s next six will tell us whether they’re for real. Four of those are on the road, where they still haven’t won.
Previous: None | Next: at LA on 6/17
10
LAST WEEK: 7
HIGH: 4 | LOW: 17
The most disappointing aspect of the loss in Chicago? Not even Miguel Almiron and Josef Martinez could jumpstart the attack after they fell behind. The Five Stripes seem to have a hard time breaking down organized opponents when they have to push the game.
Previous: Lost at CHI, 2-0 | Next: vs. CLB on 6/17
11
LAST WEEK: 10
HIGH: 10 | LOW: 21
Down this week through no fault of their own, the rested ‘Caps have a great opportunity to move back up with a home game against a Dallas team playing its third game in eight days across all competitions.
Previous: None | Next: vs. DAL on 6/17
12
LAST WEEK: 12
HIGH: 1 | LOW: 15
Three of four in the bank has made for Seattle’s first 2017 string of extended success. Can they replicate last year’s second-half run?
Previous: None | Next: at NYC on 6/17
13
LAST WEEK: 13
HIGH: 3 | LOW: 13
Fredrik Gulbrandsen was released, opening up an international roster slot. Jesse Marsch says that RBNY have money to spend this summer. This is not hard math to do – expect New York to add an international attacker next month.
Previous: None | Next: at PHI on 6/18
14
LAST WEEK: 14
HIGH: 10 | LOW: 21
A three-game homestand starting on Saturday could tell us a lot about where this team will be at the end of the season.
Previous: None | Next: vs. SKC on 6/17
15
LAST WEEK: 15
HIGH: 6 | LOW: 19
Crew SC's placement here doesn't quite correspond with their spot in the table, but they'll have a chance to rectify that in one of the underrated match-ups of the weekend at Atlanta.
Previous: None | Next: at ATL on 6/17
16
LAST WEEK: 17
HIGH: 8 | LOW: 19
Almost no one can take down Sporting Kansas City in their fortress, but the Impact made sure they only bagged a point. Could Montreal be showing signs of life?
Previous: Drew at SKC, 1-1 | Next: at ORL on 6/17
17
LAST WEEK: 16
HIGH: 11 | LOW: 20
Things in Foxborough have been improving of late and Saturday's match against a surging Fire could tell us if the Revs are contenders or pretenders.
Previous: None | Next: vs. CHI on 6/17
18
LAST WEEK: 18
HIGH: 12 | LOW: 22
The Union’s form guide is chunky. Two draw, four losses, two draw, four wins, two losses. They’ve got three straight Eastern Conference home games (NY, DC, NE) to go on another winning streak and move up the table. A minimum of seven points ought to be the goal.
Previous: None | Next: vs. NY on 6/18
19
LAST WEEK: 19
HIGH: 16 | LOW: 22
After coming together to overcome a horrendous start to the season, the Loons might have their best shot all year at a first-ever MLS road win, when they visit reeling Real Salt Lake.
Previous: None | Next: at RSL on 6/17
20
LAST WEEK: 20
HIGH: 6 | LOW: 22
It's gone under the radar, but Mo Saeid has been quietly effective as a string-puller in central midfield since arriving in April. He's looked better in Burgundy than he ever did for Crew SC or the Loons.
Previous: None | Next: vs. POR on 6/17
21
LAST WEEK: 21
HIGH: 7 | LOW: 22
There are blips on the radar defensively, but this team would be hovering around the red line if someone, anyone was scoring goals. Even the Rapids have two more (in one less game played). Ben Olsen has to find a solution in the 18 quickly before the gap gets too big for D.C. to make up.
Previous: None | Next: at TOR on 6/17
22
LAST WEEK: 22
HIGH: 11 | LOW: 22
It feels almost like the build-up to Week 1, doesn't it? RSL are likely to play a brand new lineup this weekend, and expect the kids – like Justen Glad, Jefferson Savarino and Brooks Lennon – to lead them.
Previous: None | Next: vs. MIN on 6/17
Back, back again. Toronto’s back, tell a friend. The magic of not playing when the squad up top takes an L.
Previous: None | Next: vs. DC on 6/17