FC Cincinnati sell over 25,000 tickets for Wednesday's match vs. Crew SC

Columbus Crew SC will be facing quite the hostile crowd in their US Open Cup match at FC Cincinnati on Wednesday night (7 pm ET | USsoccer.com, Spectrum Sports OH).

The USL club and MLS expansion hopefuls announced on Twitter on Wednesday afternoon that more than 25,000 tickets have been purchased for Wednesday’s contest at Nippert Stadium.

Wednesday’s match will be the first ever official meeting between the two Ohio clubs, but fans on both sides of the nascent rivalry have already given it one of the best names in all of North American sports: the “Hell is Real Derby.” The ominous-sounding moniker is a nod to a pair of infamous billboards on the freeway linking Columbus and Cincinnati.