Kick Off: Four MLS sides join US Open Cup | Canada set for Zambrano's debut

Here is everything you need to know about MLS and North American soccer this morning:

MLS clubs enter USOC play

Four MLS teams will wade into the 2017 U.S. Open Cup waters for the first time on Tuesday. The night's festivities will kick off in Maryland, where D.C. United will take on the Baltimore's amateur Cinderella side Christos FC (7:30 pm ET | DCUnited.com). The second tilt will be pits Colorado and USL outfit OKC Energy at Dick's Sporting Goods Park (9 pm ET | youtube.com/ussoccer). The evening wraps in Cascadia, where Portland visit arch rivals Seattle (10:30 pm ET | youtube.com/ussoccer). TUESDAY PREVIEW

Though the Sounders will be missing some key cogs - including Clint Dempsey, Joevin Jones and Roman Torres, they feel confident of advancing to the next round. READ MORE

Canada opens Zambrano era

New Canada manager Octavio Zambrano will oversee his first game when they tackle Curacao in a Tuesday friendly at Montreal's Stade Saputo (7:30 pm ET | TSN, RDS in Canada). PREVIEW

With Les Rouges set for several debuts, including that of Vancouver teen sensation Alphonso Davies, Montreal Gazette columnist Pat Hickey says Tuesday's game will serve as a measuring stick for how the team sizes up for the future. READ MORE

ETR: A timeless goal & Tyler Adams dreams big

That goal. That result. There's only one thing anyone is talking about, and the guys get together to banter their way through the United States' 1-1 draw with Mexico at Estadio Azteca. After all the analysis, Red Bulls' 18-year-old Homegrown Tyler Adams joins the pod to discuss his quarterfinal run with the U.S. at the Under-20 World Cup and how to balance a pro career with … prom(!) LISTEN NOW

More USMNT: Bradley, tactics, finding fault

The US national team's World Cup qualifying draw with Mexico may be in the rear-view window, but there is still plenty to unpack from the big game. Will Parchman writes that US captain Michael Bradley is finally back to his best following a star turn at the Azteca. READ MORE

Omar Gonzalez let on the big tactical difference between current US manager Bruce Arena and predecessor Jurgen Klinsmann. The defender revealed that the team were given notice of the formation switch used on Sunday against Mexico well in advance, whereas their former boss generally did not pass along the plan until game day. READ MORE

Meanwhile, a debate has brewed over exactly who was most to blame on Mexico's tying goal. ESPN's Taylor Twellman insists that DaMarcus Beasley was not at fault, but not everybody agrees with him. READ MORE

Timbers, Fire dominate TotW

As can be expected after a small slate of league games, only a few teams ruled our MLSsoccer.com Team of the Week. Portland led the way by placing five players on the XI, while Chicago had four players honored. READ MORE

One year later, OCSC working to #ActLoveGive

This week marks the one-year anniversary of the Pulse nightclub shooting. Orlando City SC and the community came together in the wake of that tragedy, building on the unique connection they've established. OCSC's community efforts this week will support their #ActLoveGive campaign. READ MORE | #ActLoveGive

Earlier this year, in the season premiere of The Movement presented by AT&T, Calen Carr traveled to Orlando to experience the growing soccer culture and see first-hand how soccer helped bring the city together. WATCH VIDEO

Report: Impact browsing Cerutti

According to noted Argentine scribe Cesar Luis Merlo, Montreal are showing interest in San Lorenzo right winger/striker Ezequiel Cerutti. READ MORE

Diego Valeri, renaissance man

Portland skipper Diego Valeri is so much more than a soccer star. Street Roots News explores the midfielder's affection for literature, rock music and social justice. READ MORE

MLSsoccer.com Must-Watch

Susannah and Calen break down This Week in MLS