Taylor Twellman says DaMarcus Beasley not at fault for Mexico's equalizer

The US national team put up a valiant effort in picking up a draw vs. Mexico at Estadio Azteca, but they might have been able to grab all three points had it not been for a breakdown in the 23rd minute.

The US went up 1-0 early against Mexico in their World Cup Qualifier on Sunday night through a wonderful Michael Bradley chip before eventually settling for a 1-1 draw. Mexico's equalizer came on a quick counterattack that ended with Carlos Vela striking a low effort into the back of the net, and many observers have pointed the finger at left back DaMarcus Beasley for allowing Vela to score.

ESPN analyst Taylor Twellman is not one of those observers, however.

Tonight I show you why Beasley was unfairly criticized for Mexico's goal like Portugal's goal in Brazil vs US multiple things happened. pic.twitter.com/nxas9TpQjT — Taylor Twellman (@TaylorTwellman) June 12, 2017

While Twellman argued that Beasley needed support, Orlando City's Lewis Neal stated that Beasley could have done a better job on the play by pushing Vela to the end line instead of cutting inside.

Yes way! Should be showing him down the line on his right foot especially in defensive third no matter how many numbers centrally — Lewis Neal (@lewis_neal24) June 12, 2017

