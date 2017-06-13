ExtraTime Radio: A timeless goal for USMNT | Tyler Adams dreams big

LISTEN: A timeless goal and result for Michael Bradley and the US national team has the guys in a good mood. Come for the analysis and banter and stay for a must-listen interview with Tyler Adams, fresh off his senior prom and looking forward to the NYC Derby (and maybe even a first-team call-up sooner rather than later). Subscribe so you never miss a show!

That goal. That result. There's only one thing anyone is talking about, and the guys get together to banter their way through the United States' 1-1 draw with Mexico at Estadio Azteca. Where does Michael Bradley's golazo rank all-time for the USMNT? What tactical strings did Bruce Arena pull? Did Kellyn Acosta earn a starting spot? And how on earth does DaMarcus Beasley keep on churning out World Cup qualifying performances? Get all the analysis above, plus a must-listen interview after the break.

Tyler Adams' Twitter profile reads, "The future is still being written." These days, that future looks exceedingly bright for the Red Bulls' 18-year-old Homegrown midfielder. Adams' earned a starting spot with the first team then put in work at the U-20 World Cup in South Korea -- a tournament he'll be eligible for again in 2019. He's still a teenager, though, and New York product calls in to explain how he's gotten this far, which players he admires most and what it's like to balance professional responsibilities with a social life (prom was this weekend).

