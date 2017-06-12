Former San Jose Earthquakes target Darwin Quintero's on the market again

Could Darwin Quintero be on his way to MLS? It is certainly possible.

Quintero was one of the players that was not selected during last week's Liga MX Draft over in Mexico, and is on the market as a result. A possible resolution for the the 29-year-old Colombian attacker, who had been playing for Club America since 2015, could be to make the move north to MLS. Quintero had been linked with the San Jose Earthquakes earlier this year, but nothing concrete ever came of the reported interest.

Whether they are still interested in Quintero or not, the Earthquakes could use a boost in the attacking department. The club has scored 16 goals in 15 matches thus far in 2017, and currently sits just outside of the playoff picture, in seventh place, in the Western Conference.

San Jose general manager Jesse Fioranelli said last week that the team was looking to acquire a new attacking midfielder “who will be able to excite the people and carry the weight connecting midfield to attack.” Fioranelli did note, however, that the player would be under the age of 28.

Quintero has a reputation for being dangerous in the final third. He netted 15 times in 82 appearances for Club America, and also helped them capture the 2014-15 and 2015-16 CONCACAF Champions League crowns.