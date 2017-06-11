Michael Bradley - US national team - close up
USA Today Sports Images

WATCH: Michael Bradley chips Memo Ochoa to put USA ahead vs. Mexico

June 11, 20178:52PM EDT
Benjamin BaerNew Media Editor

It took just six minutes for the US national team to take the lead vs. Mexico in Sunday night's World Cup qualifier at Estadio Azteca, as Toronto FC midfielder Michael Bradley intercepted a pass in the midfield and chipped Mexico goalkeeper Memo Ochoa from 40 yards out.

Bradley is the sixth American to score at the Azteca and the first to score in a World Cup qualifier since current Philadelphia Union striker Charlie Davies did in 2009. The goal was Bradley's 17th with the US.

