Arena says he'll make seven changes to US lineup for Mexico game

Bruce Arena wasn’t kidding about making changes to the US national team’s starting lineup for Sunday’s World Cup qualifier against Mexico (8:30 pm ET | FS1, Univision, UDN).

Arena told FOX Sports’ Jenny Taft in an interview published on Sunday afternoon that he plans to make seven changes to the squad that beat Trinidad and Tobago 2-0 in Colorado on Thursday night.

“I think you’re going to see some changes, as many as seven changes from the game against Trinidad,” he said. “I think the short window that we have between the games against Trinidad and Mexico, plus the travel, plus the altitude supports the concept that we need to make some changes. So I think that’s what we’re going to do, we’re going to pull the trigger and bring seven new faces to the field and hopefully that’ll help make a difference and perhaps create a level playing field with Mexico.”

Here’s the US starting XI from their win against Trinidad on Thursday:

Tim Howard – DeAndre Yedlin, John Brooks, Geoff Cameron, Jorge Villafana – Darlington Nagbe, Michael Bradley, Christian Pulisic, Fabian Johnson – Clint Dempsey, Jozy Altidore