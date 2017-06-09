Bruce Arena for USMNT on June 8, 2017
USA Today Sports Images

ESPN's SPI gives US 83 percent chance of qualifying for World Cup

June 9, 20172:05PM EDT
Sam StejskalContributor

Just how important was Thursday’s victory over Trinidad and Tobago for the US national team?

According to ESPN’s Paul Carr, the win – coupled with the other Hex results on Thursday – means the US now have an 83 percent chance of qualifying for the World Cup.

The US currently sit in third-place halfway through the CONCACAF Hexagonal with a 2-2-1 record. The top-three teams in the six-nation Hex will automatically qualify for next summer’s World Cup, while the fourth-place finisher will take on an Asian country in a home-and-home playoff for a spot in Russia.

The Americans will play at Hexagonal leaders Mexico on Sunday night (8:30 pm ET | FS1, Univision, UDN). 

Stay connected: The official MLS app keeps you connected with the latest news, highlights, scores, standings, and analysis all for FREE. Download for iOS (Apple) or Download for Android