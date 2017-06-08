LA Galaxy's Giovani dos Santos named to Mexico's Confederations Cup roster

LA Galaxy star Giovani dos Santos was named on Thursday to Mexico’s final 23-man roster for the upcoming FIFA Confederations Cup, meaning he will likely be out of MLS action through the month of June.

The 28-year-old Dos Santos is currently with Mexico ahead of their World Cup qualifying matches against Honduras on Thursday and against the US on Sunday. El Tri will depart Mexico for Russia after the match vs. the Americans on Sunday, and will open Confederations Cup play against Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal on June 18, followed by games against New Zealand and host Russia.

The Confederations Cup semifinals will be held on June 28 and 29, with the third-place match and final set for July 2.

A skilled veteran with 18 goals in 93 career appearances with the Mexican national team, dos Santos has six goals and one assist in 12 regular season games with the Galaxy this year.