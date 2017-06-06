Fantasy: Check out the updated list of the top 50 players

A lot has happened since I last compiled a list of my top MLS Fantasy players. Dominant teams slipped, expansions developed an identity, newcomers proved their value and we finally wrapped up one of the most stressful fantasy month of the season (see ya May!).

So what does June have in store for us? The return to mostly weekend kickoff times will make this month much more relaxed, but it still has its own set of challenges including international call-ups, a big bye round to limit the player pool and a couple of double-game weeks just for good measure.

Below is my updated list of the top 50 MLS Fantasy players going into June, but with one slight change. This list is still not designed to focus just on just the upcoming fantasy round, but instead looks at where players my fall in the overall rankings and how desirable they generally are to fantasy managers. Players with an asterisk are on injury watch and may soon be removed from the list.

Must Own Players (1-10)

I don’t like to use the term “must own” often, but these players all fit the bill. They are clear targets when playing at home and can often be relied upon to generate solid points when on the road. This is especially true for Lee Nguyen whose point production in a single game week often rivals players with a double. The one player to keep an eye on is Sebastian Giovinco. He’s not lived up to his high price tag due to injuries and lack of consistency, but if he finds his footing, that could all change.

The Short List (11-20)

AKA the “usual suspects”. These are the players who can usually be relied upon to score a goal or earn an assist in most home games, but are not always as consistent on the road, I’m looking at you Erick "Cubo" Torres. Additionally, the fantasy value of many of these players, like Victor Vazquez, increases when key teammates have to miss a game.

Frequent Point Producers (21-30)

This section is a mashup of players with high floors, like Osvaldo Alonso, and high ceilings, like Diego Fagundez. You can’t always rely on a high score from these players, but decent point production in common and they are often desirable when you’re in need of a value player or have found a favorable matchup.

Hit or Miss (31-40)

Many of these players are just starting to get back in form, Giovani dos Santos, are on a hot streak, CJ Sapong, or are a bright spot on a struggling team, Albert Rusnak. This is the most difficult range to place players because the unifying factor is that they are not reliable but have shown moments of greatness. Still, they could be worth a shot if you’re trying to load up on four players from a single team or want a differential.

Premium Defenders

With so many top quality attackers, it’s hard to rank defenders high, yet here are always a few who make it into the top 50 by the end of the season. This section highlights some of the best, Florian Jungwirth, but are not always the cheapest, Matt Besler, ways into a backline if you are just clean sheet hunting.

Are there any other players who you would add to this list? If you make a well-reasoned case for an addition, adjustment, or removal of a player in the comments, I’ll take a look and consider it for the future.

