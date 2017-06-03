MLS All-Star opponent Real Madrid win second straight UEFA Champions League

Real Madrid are the 2017 champions of Europe, as the Spanish giants, who will be this summer's opponent for the 2017 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target, ran away from Italian champions Juventus in the UEFA Champions League Final, scoring three goals in the second half to win 4-1 and become the first side in the Champions League era to win back-to-back titles.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored two goals for Real, which won the European title for the 12th time. Juventus, the Italian league and cup champions, lost the championship game for the seventh time, a record.

Ronaldo scored the first goal of the game in the 20th minute, but Mario Mandzukic's acrobatic overhead volley equalized for Juventus in the 27th minute, and the sides were knotted, 1-1 at halftime after an entertaining first 45 minutes. But in the second half, Real Madrid took over, with goals from Casemiro and Ronaldo in the 61st and 64th minutes. Marco Asensio closed the scoresheet in the 90th.

