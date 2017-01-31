2017 MLS All-Star Game Tickets
2017 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target
MLS All-Stars vs Real Madrid
August 2, 2017 – 9:00 PM ET
Soldier Field – Chicago, IL
Tickets start at just $35
- April 17: Presale for Chicago Fire season ticket planholders
- May 1: Presale for registered MLS fans
- May 4: Public sale begins
For the earliest presale opportunity, call the Chicago Fire to purchase a season ticket plan: 888-MLS-FIRE
All-Star Week Events
In the coming weeks, we'll have more information about our fun and exciting All-Star Week events at Toyota Park, Fire Pitch, downtown parks and beaches and venues throughout downtown Chicago and Bridgeview. Recap of events from 2016 All-Star Week