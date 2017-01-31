2017 MLS All-Star Game Tickets

2017 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target

MLS All-Stars vs Real Madrid

August 2, 2017 – 9:00 PM ET

Soldier Field – Chicago, IL

Tickets start at just $35

Register for a presale code

April 17: Presale for Chicago Fire season ticket planholders

May 1: Presale for registered MLS fans

May 4: Public sale begins

For the earliest presale opportunity, call the Chicago Fire to purchase a season ticket plan: 888-MLS-FIRE

Register for an All-Star Game presale code:

All-Star Week Events

In the coming weeks, we'll have more information about our fun and exciting All-Star Week events at Toyota Park, Fire Pitch, downtown parks and beaches and venues throughout downtown Chicago and Bridgeview. Recap of events from 2016 All-Star Week