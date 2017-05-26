Kick Off: Fire ambush FCD | Summer Beat rides: Cali Clasico, Cascadia & ATL

Here is everything you need to know about MLS and North American soccer this morning:

Fire remain en fuego

Chicago struck twice in the early going to claim this year's Brimstone Cup with a 2-1 victory over guests FC Dallas on Thursday night. Nemanja Nikolic netted his league-best 11th of the term to open the scoring in the third minute, and though Roland Lamah quickly leveled matters, David Accam hit the winner in the ninth minute. RECAP

The Fire, who notched their fourth consecutive win, have discovered signs of maturity in compiling their longest league winning streak since 2012. READ MORE

Trillium Cup decider on Friday

Toronto FC and visiting Columbus will kick off a weekend full of rivalry duels with a Trillium Cup rubber match (7 pm ET | TSN1/3/4/5; MLS LIVE in US). The Reds, who will enter unbeaten in seven league matches, are 3-1-1 in the last five home meetings between the two. PREVIEW

Yet again, Greg Vanney and TFC must put their depth to the test. Not only are Toronto FC still missing Sebastian Giovinco and Nick Hagglund, but they also will go without suspended strike ace Jozy Altidore. READ MORE

Cascadia showdown in Seattle

Saturday's early tilt will see Portland make the short trip to face Seattle in the 19th MLS derby between the two (2:30 pm ET | FOX, FOX Deportes; TSN2). The home side has taken six straight league clashes, with four of the winning margins by multiple goals. PREVIEW

In the latest edition of Discuss, our scribes bicker over which playmaker is more vital to his club: Portland skipper Diego Valeri or Seattle's Nicolas Lodeiro? READ MORE

And Seattle native Robert DeLong has returned to provide the Summer Beat with a Saturday concert in Occidental Park. He's a fast-rising, electronic one-man band now based in Los Angeles, and has noticed the crowds at shows and Sounders matches are seriously overlapping. READ MORE | SUMMER BEAT

It's Cali Clasico time again!

Fierce California rivals San Jose and the LA Galaxy will lock horns for the first time in nearly a year on Saturday (10 pm ET | Univision, facebook.com/univisiondeportes; MLS LIVE in Canada). It will be the clubs' 64th league derby, of which the Quakes have won just one in the last six. PREVIEW

The Galaxy have their fair share of injury woes, but coach Curt Onalfo is confident that the nicked spine pair of Jelle Van Damme and Joao Pedro will be able to take part on Saturday. PREVIEW

Nortec Collective co-founders Bostich + Fussible will perform a pregame concert that includes the debut of their "Gio Beat", which was developed in partnership with Galaxy star Giovani dos Santos. READ MORE | SUMMER BEAT

Texas derby in the Big D

Fresh off their first two losses of the season, FC Dallas return home to tackle arch-rivals Houston Dynamo in Sunday's nationally televised contest (8 pm ET | FS1, FOX Deportes; MLS LIVE in Canada). It will be the 28th league meeting between the two, and the Toros can even the all-time series (currently 10-9-8 to the Dynamo) with a win. PREVIEW

As former FC Dallas man Bobby Warshaw explains, rivalry games are a unique experience down in Texas. READ MORE

Can Philly make it five in a row?

Philadelphia head west to wager their winning run at Real Salt Lake on Saturday (8 pm ET | MLS LIVE). Pulling off another victory would make it two firsts for the Union; not only is their four-game win streak a new club record, but they've also yet to defeat RSL in nine tries (0-3-6). PREVIEW

Real Salt Lake will need to try and slow down a Union attack that has scored 11 times during their win streak without the services of Kyle Beckerman. The veteran defensive midfielder was one of three players suspended for weekend action by the Disciplinary Committee. READ MORE

Warming Caps host D.C. United

A resurgent Vancouver side will be shooting for their fourth win in five when strugglers D.C. United drop by BC Place for Saturday night's tilt (7 pm ET | TSN1/3/4/5; MLS LIVE in US). While the capital crew have lost three straight, they are unbeaten (1-0-2) in their last three away games against the Whitecaps. PREVIEW

Vancouver will try to continue winning ways without suspended midfielder Matias Laba, and Caps boss Carl Robinson has a few options to choose from for covering his absence. READ MORE

Atlanta look for NYCFC revenge

Atlanta United will get their second shot at defeating New York City FC when Patrick Vieira's boys head south for Sunday's nationally-televised clash (5 pm ET | ESPN, ESPN Deportes; MLS LIVE in Canada). The teams also met at Yankee Stadium on May 7, when NYCFC tagged ATL with a 3-1 defeat. PREVIEW

The hosts will look for more magic from Miguel Almiron, who bagged the Goal of the Week prize for the first of his three strikes in last weekend's win over Houston. READ MORE

Georgia's own Mike WiLL Made-It is throwing an exclusive concert tonight for ATL UTD fans, and chatted with Senior Editor Arielle Castillo about the music and soccer scenes in Atlanta. READ MORE | SUMMER BEAT

RBNY aims to get well at home

The New York Red Bulls will try to halt a four-game win drought when New England roller coaster side comes calling on Saturday night (7:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE). The Red Bulls can take some encouragement from the fact that the home team has won five straight in the series between these old rivals. PREVIEW

The Revs will be hoping to take their unbeaten home on the road, and they're hoping that bussing 1,000 fans to Red Bull Arena will help them do that. READ MORE

Rapids welcome West leaders SKC

It will be a case of first meets last when West pace-setters Sporting KC visit basement-dwellers Colorado on Saturday (8 pm ET | MLS LIVE). This has traditionally been a happy home game for the Rapids, who have won three straight series games at Dick's Sporting Goods Park. PREVIEW

Colorado are happy to have Axel Sjoberg back in the team after an injury layoff, and are hoping he can help them right the ship. READ MORE

Lions head north to Minnesota

A pair of slumping sides will meet up when Minnesota United hosts Orlando City for their first meeting on Saturday night (8 pm ET | MLS LIVE). The Loons have dropped three of four, while the visitors will arrive winless in five. PREVIEW

Though Cyle Larin has just one goal in his last six games, the Lions aren't fretting much over his scoring slump. READ MORE

RBNY's Adams US U-20 Man of the Match

Among his postgame observations from the US Under-20 win over Senegal, Armchair Analyst Matt Doyle handed his Man of the Match nod to Red Bulls midfielder Tyler Adams. READ MORE

MLSsoccer.com Musts

