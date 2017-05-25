MLS Disciplinary Committee suspends Beckerman, Murillo and Angoua

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has suspended three players for violent conduct, fined another for simulation/embellishment and issued an official warning to a head coach following Week 12 of the 2017 MLS regular season.

Murillo violent conduct

The Disciplinary Committee has fined and suspended New York Red Bulls defender Michael Murillo for one game for violent conduct in the 68th minute of New York’s match against Toronto FC on May 19. Murillo will serve the suspension during New York's next match on Saturday, May 27 against the New England Revolution (7:30 pm ET on MLS LIVE).

Beckerman violent conduct

The Disciplinary Committee has fined and suspended Real Salt Lake midfielder Kyle Beckerman for one game for violent conduct in the 16th minute of RSL’s match against the Seattle Sounders on May 20. Beckerman will serve the suspension during RSL's next match on Saturday, May 27 against the Philadelphia Union (8 pm ET on MLS LIVE).

Angoua violent conduct

The Disciplinary Committee has fined and suspended New England Revolution defender Benjamin Angoua for one game for violent conduct in the 31st minute of New England’s match against Columbus Crew SC on May 21. Angoua will serve the suspension during New England's next match on Saturday, May 27 against the New York Red Bulls (7:30 pm ET on MLS LIVE).

Ortiz simulation/embellishment

The Disciplinary Committee his issued an undisclosed fine to D.C. United forward Jose Guillermo Ortiz for simulation/embellishment. The incident occurred in the 77th minute of D.C.'s match against the Chicago Fire on May 20.

Heath Entering the Field of Play

The Disciplinary Committee has found Minnesota United FC head coach Adrian Heath in violation of MLS's policy regarding entering the field of play during Minneosta's match against the LA Galaxy on May 21. After a change in policy prior to the start of the 2017 season, Heath will receive an official warning for his first offense in 2017 for entering the field during a non-confrontational incident. Per the league's Competition Guidelines, subsequent violations of the policy will result in fines or suspensions.