Inaugural MLS Summer Beat brings concerts to Atlanta, San Jose, Seattle

Summer’s fast approaching – and to celebrate, today, MLS announced the inaugural edition of Summer Beat, a multi-city Memorial Day Weekend concert series.

This year, the event’s coming to Atlanta, San Jose, and Seattle, with live performances by local artists to celebrate the long-time links between soccer and music. Each show will build the hype for a pivotal match-up over MLS 13 and lead in to the summer of soccer.

So who’s playing in each city, and how can you get into the shows? Read on….

Atlanta: Mike WiLL Made-It

Friday, May 26

You’ll know 27-year-old super-producer Mike WiLL’s work, even if you think you don’t. He’s laced tracks for some of the biggest songs by some of music’s biggest names, a list that includes the likes of Jay Z, Kanye West, Rihanna, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Rick Ross, Miley Cyrus, Wiz Khalifa, and Juicy J, Kelly Rowland, Jeezy, Wiz Khalifa, B.o.B., T.I. and ScHoolboy Q.

Let’s just name a few bangers courtesy of Mike WiLL: “Tupac Back.” “Turn On the Lights.” “Mercy.” “No Lie.” “Bands A Maker Her Dance.” “Pour It Up.” “Body Party.”

As an artist in his own right, you’ll likely recognize “23,” which featured Miley Cyrus, Wiz Khalifa, and Juicy J, which sold over 3 million copies and amassed more than 550 million views on VEVO. He followed that up with Ransom, his first release with all original music, and released the follow-up, Ransom 2, in March of this year.

How to attend the concert

Atlanta United season ticket holders and fans are invited to the exclusive performance. Tickets are available on a first come, first serve basis and are required for entrance into the event. Visit atlutd.com for full details.

When’s the match?

Atlanta United host New York City FC Sunday, May 28 at 5 p.m. ET at Bobby Dodd Stadium (ESPN, ESPN Deportes in US, MLS LIVE in Canada).





San Jose: Nortec Collective Presents Bostich + Fussible

Saturday, May 27

Nortec Collective Presents Bostich + Fussible are multi-Grammy- and Latin Grammy-nominated electronic music pioneers. Their most recent album, Motel Baja, is the final album in a three-album journey, for which they’ve toured the world multiple times.

The group emerged from a burgeoning electronic scene in Tijuana, Mexico and invented a new style of music they dubbed “nortec” – a fusion of norteño (“from the North”) and techno. Documenting the collision between contemporary electronic sounds and traditional Mexican musical forms, they paved the way for a new generation of producers and DJs who have reinvented dance music from a global perspective.

How to attend the concert

Get a ticket to the Cali Clasico match that day; Bostich + Fussible will perform during pre-match festivities. Visit sjearthquakes.com for more information.

When’s the match?

The San Jose Earthquakes host the LA Galaxy on Saturday, May 27 at 10 pm ET at Avaya Stadium (Univision and Facebook in US, MLS LIVE in Canada).

Seattle: Robert DeLong

Saturday, May 27

A Seattle-area native and a mainstay on the festival and touring circuits, one-man band Robert DeLong fuses elements of indie rock, electronic sounds, and even video-game peripherals for a genre-defying, but danceable sound.

His breakout single “Jealousy,” from his most recent album, In the Cards, led to his return to the Coachella stage. In true boundary-breaking style, that led to a live collaboration with the likes of Kamasi Washington and Lindsey Stirling that grabbed global music-press headlines. Now, continues to push the boundaries of sound and performance with his innovative approach to music.

How to attend the concert

Area fans can join the Sounders’ pre-match festivities for free in Occidental Square (117 S. Washington), starting with an FA Cup viewing party at 9:30 a.m. local time. Robert De Long will perform during FA Cup halftime, and afterwards, the party will continue during the March to the Match. No match ticket is needed to attend the party. Visit soundersfc.com for more information.

When’s the match?

Seattle Sounders host the Portland Timbers on Saturday, May 27 at 2:30 pm ET at CenturyLink Field (FOX and FOX Deportes in US; MLS LIVE in Canada)