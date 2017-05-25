MLS to remember victims of Manchester terrorist attack at Week 13 matches

Major League Soccer will remember the victims of Monday's Manchester terrorist attack with a moment of silence preceding each of the Week 13 league matches beginning Thursday night at Toyota Park where the Chicago Fire host FC Dallas (8:30 pm ET on MLS LIVE).

A blast at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester claimed the lives of 22 persons and injured several others on Monday.

In the wake of the tragedy, remembrances have been held at soccer matches and sporting events around the world and a moment of silence was held across the United Kingdom on Thursday morning.

Both Manchester soccer clubs, Manchester United and Manchester City, have also joined forces in pledging donations to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund to help the families of those affected by the bombing.