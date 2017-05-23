Referee Mark Geiger - holding a card - May 21, 2016
Four MLS officials selected to work 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup

May 23, 20175:53PM EDT
Dave ZeitlinContributor

Although the US national team failed to qualify for the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup, there will be at least some American representation at the tournament this summer.

The Professional Referee Organization (PRO) announced that four of their officials — Americans Mark Geiger, CJ Morgante and Jair Marrufo, as well as Canadian Joe Fletcher  — have been assigned to work the World Cup prelude in Russia, which will held from June 17 to July 2.

FIFA has appointed 36 match officials, representing all six confederations. And for the first time, the Confederations Cup will include video assistant referee (VAR) tests taking place, supporting referees with match-changing decisions such as goals, penalties, direct red cards and cases of mistaken identity.

The referees will also be able to call upon goal-line technology (GLT) during the tournament that features host Russia, Germany, Australia, Chile, Mexico, New Zealand, Portugal and Cameroon.

