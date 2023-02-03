Referees

Mark Geiger named general manager of Professional Referee Organization

PRO Referees

The Professional Referee Organization announced the appointment of Mark Geiger as their new general manager on Friday.

PRO manages the refereeing of all Major League Soccer matches and oversees officiating for other professional leagues and competitions in the US and Canada, such as the US Open Cup and National Women's Soccer League.

Geiger – having refereed for fifteen years in MLS and also officiated at two FIFA World Cups, four FIFA Club World Cups, three Concacaf Gold Cups and the Olympic games – brings a wealth of experience to the GM role. The two-time MLS Referee of the Year officially retired from reffing in 2019 to become PRO's director of senior match officials.

Since his retirement, Geiger has established a reputation as an educator on a global level, serving FIFA as a technical and VAR instructor for a multitude of international competitions, including the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup and 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Geiger is also a national coach for US Soccer.

Referees

Related Stories

Howard Webb to depart PRO after 2022 MLS season for role in England
What to know about MLS's new Video Review Center in Atlanta
Professional Referee Organization sends 6 officials to 2022 World Cup
More News
More News
MLS preseason 2023: FC Dallas play Sweden's Malmö FF to scoreless draw 

MLS preseason 2023: FC Dallas play Sweden's Malmö FF to scoreless draw 
"Potential" into reality: Gruezo, Cowell usher in LuchiBall era for San Jose
National Writer: Charles Boehm

"Potential" into reality: Gruezo, Cowell usher in LuchiBall era for San Jose
Mark Geiger named general manager of Professional Referee Organization

Mark Geiger named general manager of Professional Referee Organization
NYCFC sign Argentine defender Braian Cufré on loan from Mallorca
Transfer Tracker

NYCFC sign Argentine defender Braian Cufré on loan from Mallorca
New York Red Bulls sign DP forward: Dante Vanzeir arrives from Belgium
Transfer Tracker

New York Red Bulls sign DP forward: Dante Vanzeir arrives from Belgium
Your Friday Kickoff: Don’t count out Sounders’ protagonist energy at Club World Cup
The Daily Kickoff

Your Friday Kickoff: Don’t count out Sounders’ protagonist energy at Club World Cup
More News
Video
Video
Apple and MLS unveil broadcasters for MLS Season Pass
22:48

Apple and MLS unveil broadcasters for MLS Season Pass
Top 5 SKC Goals of ’22
4:05

Top 5 SKC Goals of ’22
Top 5 SJ Goals of ’22
4:16

Top 5 SJ Goals of ’22
Top 5 SEA Goals of ’22
4:25

Top 5 SEA Goals of ’22
More Video