Mark Geiger named general manager of Professional Referee Organization

The Professional Referee Organization announced the appointment of Mark Geiger as their new general manager on Friday.

PRO manages the refereeing of all Major League Soccer matches and oversees officiating for other professional leagues and competitions in the US and Canada, such as the US Open Cup and National Women's Soccer League.

Geiger – having refereed for fifteen years in MLS and also officiated at two FIFA World Cups, four FIFA Club World Cups, three Concacaf Gold Cups and the Olympic games – brings a wealth of experience to the GM role. The two-time MLS Referee of the Year officially retired from reffing in 2019 to become PRO's director of senior match officials.

Since his retirement, Geiger has established a reputation as an educator on a global level, serving FIFA as a technical and VAR instructor for a multitude of international competitions, including the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup and 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.