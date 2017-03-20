MLS and USL partner to conduct 25 live Video Assistant Referee experiments

Major League Soccer announced on Monday that the league will be working with the Professional Referee Organization (PRO) and the United Soccer League (USL) on live in-game Video Assistant Referee (VAR) testing in 25 matches during the 2017 USL season which kicks off on Saturday, March 25 (full schedule follows below).
The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) initiative consists of an additional referee positioned in a booth with video technology that allows access to every available broadcast camera angle at a finger's touch. A communication system allows the VAR in the booth to alert and advise the head referee of clear errors in four types of game-changing situations: goals, penalty decisions, direct red card incidents and cases of mistaken identity.
MLS has been at the forefront of VAR testing in conjunction with the International Football Association Board (IFAB), the world body that oversees the Laws of the Game of soccer. MLS and USL partnered to host the world's first competitive matches featuring in-game VAR testing in August 2016 and that was followed by the first MLS exhibition matches featuring live VAR experiments during the 2017 preseason.
The 2017 MLS season will see the league run offline testing (no impact on matches and no direct communication with referees) at all 22 venues through the 2017 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target, after which the league hopes to formally incorporate VARs in select official MLS matches.
|Date
|Venue
|Match (Home teams listed first)
|Kickoff (ET)
|March 25
|City Stadium
|Richmond Kickers vs. Harrisburg City Islanders
|5 pm
|March 29
|Swope Soccer Village
|Swope Park Rangers vs. Portland Timbers 2
|8:30 pm
|April 25
|Starfire Stadium
|Seattle Sounders FC 2 vs. San Antonio FC
|10:30 pm
|May 3
|Highmark Stadium
|Pittsburgh Riverhounds vs. Toronto FC II
|7 pm (ESPN3)
|May 10
|Providence Park
|Portland Timbers 2 vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
|2 pm
|May 14
|Red Bull Arena
|NY Red Bulls II vs. LA Galaxy 2
|9 pm
|May 24
|Capelli Sport Stadium
|Rochester Rhinos vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies
|7 pm (ESPN3)
|May 24
|Ontario Soccer Centre
|Toronto FC II vs. Richmond Kickers
|12 pm Noon
|May 25
|Goodman Stadium
|Bethlehem Steel FC vs. Charleston Battery
|11 am
|June 2
|World Wide Technology Soccer Park
|Saint Louis FC vs. Toronto FC II
|8:30 pm
|June 6
|Taft Stadium
|OKC Energy FC vs. Phoenix Rising FC
|8:30 pm
|June 7
|Orlando City Stadium
|Orlando City B vs. Rochester Rhinos
|7:30 pm (ESPN3)
|June 7
|Louisville Slugger Stadium
|Louisville City FC vs. Charlotte Independence
|7:30 pm
|June 20
|TD Place
|Ottawa Fury FC vs. Orlando City B
|10:30 am
|June 21
|Bonney Field
|Sacramento Republic FC vs. Rio Grande Valley FC
|11 pm (ESPN3)
|June 30
|StubHub Center
|LA Galaxy 2 vs. Swope Park Rangers
|10:30 pm
|July 3
|Greater Nevada Field
|Reno 1868 FC vs. LA Galaxy 2
|10:30 pm
|July 6
|Al Lang Stadium
|Tampa Bay Rowdies vs. FC Cincinnati
|8 pm (ESPNU)
|July 8
|MUSC Health Stadium
|Charleston Battery vs. Louisville City FC
|7 pm
|July 8
|Rio Tinto Stadium
|Real Monarchs SLC vs. Seattle Sounders FC 2
|9 pm
|July 12
|Mcleod Athletic Park
|Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2 vs. Swope Park Rangers
|3 pm
|July 14
|Toyota Field
|San Antonio FC vs. OKC Energy FC
|9 pm (ESPNU)
|July 19
|H-E-B Park
|Rio Grande Valley FC vs. Orange County SC
|8 pm (ESPN3)
|July 26
|Nippert Stadium
|FC Cincinnati vs. Harrisburg City Islanders
|7 pm (ESPN3)
|July 26
|Sportsplex at Matthews
|Charlotte Independence vs. Richmond Kickers
|7 pm