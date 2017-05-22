Report: Cubo Torres to get Mexico call-up for Gold Cup

It looks as though Houston Dynamo striker Erick "Cubo" Torres' MLS form will have him spending some time away from his club next month.

KXLN sports anchor Lester Gretsch tweeted on Monday that Torres -- who is second in MLS with nine goals this season after going scoreless in 2016 -- will be called up by Mexico for this summer's CONCACAF Gold Cup.

El Tri have group-stage matches against El Salvador on July 9, Jamaica on July 13 and Curacao on July 16.