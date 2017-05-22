ExtraTime Radio: A "streaky" MLS weekend + drama at the U-20 World Cup

LISTEN: Toronto FC couldn't quite make history, the Union yo-yo is on the upswing, Goal of the Week voters have a shocker and Patrick Vieira and Jason Kreis trade words. And that's just MLS! Stay tuned for US U-20 reaction and an interview with CONCACAF General Secretary Philippe Moggio as well. Subscribe now so you don't miss an episode!

Golazos? Check. Streaks ending and beginning? You bet. A little controversy? Sure, why not? MLS had it all this weekend, and the guys (with Ben 'The Research' Baer filling in for Dave) break it all down. From Toronto FC coming up just short at Red Bull Arena to New York City FC getting revenge on Orlando City, there's more than enough talking points to keep your attention on soccer for nearly an hour.

It's not just MLS on the docket, either, as the US U-20s had a dramatic moment in stoppage time to thank for huge point to start the U-20 World Cup in South Korea. They might have won, too, if not for a bit of an uneven performance in goal and on the backline, including a forgettable moment by a name you may be familiar with. Stay tuned for an exclusive interview withand a Hot-Take Hotline call from a plucky grade schooler.

