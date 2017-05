The Chicago Fire have taken the monkey off their back, as they finally have their first road win of the season.

A second-half goal from David Accam gave the Fire a 1-0 triumph over D.C. United at RFK Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Accam scored in the 52nd minute, getting in behind D.C.'s back line and placing a shot past Bill Hamid.

Goals

52' – CHI – David Accam Watch

Next Up