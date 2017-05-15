ExtraTime Radio: Most interesting man in MLS? Jelle Van Damme makes a case

LISTEN: Clear your schedule and pop in your headphones for nearly two hours of soccer talk. Interested in a revealing 1v1 interview with LA's Jelle Van Damme? How about some Week 11 hot takes? Or an MLS expansion update from Sacramento? We've got it all! Subscribe now so you don't miss an episode!

Have time to kill at work? Maybe a long drive coming up? We've got you covered with nearly two hours of soccer talk, including an exclusive interview with LA Galaxy defender Jelle Van Damme.

But first, the long and the short from an awesome Week 11, including Toronto FC's historic winning streak, a throwback night in Chicago, hambones for the Union and Revs and a big win thousands of miles from home for the LA Galaxy. Ben 'The Research' Baer, aka the King of Takes, jumps on as well to give you insight into Justin Meram's big season with Crew SC and Cyle Larin's Chicharito-like shot efficiency before Evan Ream (Davis Enterprise) gives the guys an update on MLS expansion in Sacramento.

Once that's out of the way, it's time to sit down for a long chat with the big Belgian, who takes Andrew and Dave through his career in Europe, including at Ajax with none other than Zlatan, and his life in Southern California. Oh, and you better believe we asked Van Damme about getting the first-half hook against the Fire. Settle in for a fun interview before the Hot-Take Hotline takes you home!

Want to be a part of the show? Call the Hot-Take Hotline at 401-206-0MLS to leave a voicemail (keep it short and sweet and avoid colorful language) that could appear on ExtraTime Radio!

