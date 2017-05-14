Montreal Impact donate match-day proceeds to support Quebec flood victims

The Montreal Impact may have finished Friday night's match at Stade Saputo with a disappointing result, as visitors Columbus Crew SC came away with a 3-2 win. Still, off the field, they celebrated a win, as the team donated thousands of dollars towards flood-relief efforts in Quebec.

“Our hearts go out to the victims and to all people affected by these floods,” said Montreal Impact President Joey Saputo in a statement ahead of the match. “It is crucial, for me and for our entire organization, to support our community. All together, we can contribute in helping those who are going through some tough times in several areas in Quebec.”

As such, $1 from each ticket to Friday night's bout went to the Canadian Red Cross. The club is still urging fans to donate directly to the organization, as well, by following this link.