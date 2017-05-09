Knee sprain sidelines LA Galaxy midfielder Jermaine Jones for 3-4 weeks

The LA Galaxy will be without star midfielder Jermaine Jones for 3-4 weeks, the club announced on Monday, due to a grade 2 MCL sprain in his right knee.

Jones sustained the injury late in the first half of Saturday's 2-2 draw with the Chicago Fire.

The veteran US international is now in doubt for the US national team's massive World Cup qualifiers next month, a home match vs. Trinidad & Tobago in Commerce City, Colorado on June 8 and a visit to Mexico three days later.

The Galaxy return to MLS action with a visit to the New York Red Bulls on Sunday (6 pm ET | FS1, FOX Deportes in US, MLS LIVE in Canada).