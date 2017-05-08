Gershon Koffie - New England Revolution - solo
New England Revolution reacquire Gershon Koffie on loan from Hammarby IF

May 8, 20173:40PM EDT
Steve BrisendineContributor

The New England Revolution reacquired Gershon Koffie before Monday's primary transfer window deadline, bringing back the Ghanaian midfielder on a loan deal from Swedish side Hammarby IF.

The 25-year-old Koffie made 19 appearances for the Revs in 2016, recording a career-high four assists, after five years as a mainstay in Vancouver. He originally joined the Whitecaps in 2010, before their move up from the second division.

“Gershon had success with us last season and we feel fortunate we were able to reacquire him,” said Revolution General Manger Michael Burns, in a club statement announcing the move. “We look forward to having him back for the remainder of 2017 and expect he’ll be able to come in and make an immediate impact.”

