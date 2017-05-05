ATL native Sean Johnson touts Georgia soccer as Atlanta United visit NYCFC

PURCHASE, N.Y. – In their first two months in the league, Atlanta United FC have taken the Major League Soccer world by storm, both with their play and massive crowds that pack Bobby Dodd Stadium every home game.

While the passion in Atlanta has opened eyes around the league, New York City FC goalkeeper Sean Johnson isn’t surprised at the buzz in his hometown, because it’s been percolating for years.

“Growing up in Georgia, not many people realize there’s such a big soccer influence there,” Johnson told MLSsoccer.com ahead of Atlanta’s visit to NYCFC for the two clubs’ first-ever meeting on Sunday (4 pm ET | Univision, facebook.com in US, MLS LIVE in Canada).

“Club soccer is massive, high-school soccer was massive when I was playing high-school soccer, but it’s just grown and grown. There’s always been a market for it and it is exciting to see the city rally behind the team.”

Johnson’s dad Everet has been among the thousands who have attended one of Atlanta United’s first home matches and was taken by the atmosphere.

“My dad has been out to a game, he said it was unbelievable. The atmosphere is great and guys around the league that I’ve talked to had said the same thing,” Johnson said. “It’s good to see my hometown doing good things.”

Johnson was an ATL UTD player – albeit only for a few hours on Dec. 11 – when he was traded there by the Chicago Fire, his home for his first seven years in the league. But the 27-year-old was quickly moved to NYCFC for general and targeted allocation money.

Johnson doesn’t look back at what might have been, nor does he have any additional motivation about proving anything to Atlanta – because of how happy he is with NYCFC.

“For me, it’s business, it happened and we’re past it now. It’s May and I’m happy with where I am with New York City,” Johnson said. “It’s been a great move for me and I think it was the right one. The way it worked out, it happened for a reason and everything at this club has been fantastic. So I don’t have any issues at all with how or where I ended up.”

Johnson, who has a pair of shutouts and has started all eight games thus far for NYCFC, knows all about Atlanta United’s attacking prowess. But he said the same is true of his club, which is tied for second in the East with 14 goals scored, four behind Atlanta.

“We’ve got a great attacking side as well so it’s going to be, for me, an exciting game,” Johnson said. “I’m confident in our ability to go forward as well and they’ll have to prepare for that and defensively we’ll have to do a job. I think it’s two good teams battling and we’ll see what happens come Sunday.”

While Sunday’s matchup at Yankee Stadium will be his first against ATL, Johnson will get the opportunity to play in his hometown on May 28.

“It’s a little ways away and obviously it’s in the back of my head, being able to go back home and play in front of my family and friends,” Johnson said. “But for now, with the task at hand, you can’t really look too far ahead, especially with how tight things are in the East.”