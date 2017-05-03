Toronto FC 2, Orlando City SC 1 | 2017 MLS Match Recap

It was the Sebastian Giovinco show at BMO Field once again.

Giovinco bagged a brace on Wednesday night to lead Toronto FC to a third straight win via a 2-1 home triumph over Orlando City. Both of Giovinco's goals came in the first half, but a Kaká strike just before halftime gave Orlando the momentum in the Eastern Conference affair.

Cyle Larin could have equalized for the Lions on a couple of occasions after the break, but failed to convert on very good looks in front of Toronto's goal.

GOALS

9' – TOR – Sebastian Giovinco

38' – TOR – Sebastian Giovinco

45+1' – ORL – Kaká

Three Things

BACK AT IT: Sebastian Giovinco was at his best in the entertaining midweek match, and his early opener was evidence of that. Giovinco took his ninth-minute chance superbly, bringing down a ball out of the air with a sublime fake shot that allowed him to cut onto his right foot and fire home. The diminutive Italian did not stop there, as he continued to be a headache for Orlando City's back line both by floating into pockets of space to receive the ball and going at defenders on the dribble. He netted his second goal from an angle late in the first half, and almost set up an insurance goal to Jozy Altidore after the hour-mark that would have iced the game. Overall, it was a strong day at the office for Giovinco. WHAT HAPPENED?: Conversely, Cyle Larin had a rough night in his native land. Orlando City were the better team in the second stanza, but were unable to pull level in part because Larin failed to capitalize on a pair of glorious opportunities. The Canadian striker's miss in the 59th minute was especially shocking, as he wasted what should have been a tap-in goal. On the play, Larin saw an initial shot blocked by Toronto FC goalkeeper Alex Bono. The ball got past Bono, however, and kept trickling towards goal, but rather than push it home Larin simply tried to watch it roll in. That allowed Bono to scramble and push it away, leaving both Larin and the Lions to rue the missed chance. WORKING THE RUST OFF: Another star player who left an imprint on the match was Orlando playmaker Kaká. The Brazilian playmaker, who was starting for the first time since Week 1, unleashed a venomous shot from in close in first-half stoppage time to give Orlando a fighting chance at BMO Field. Still, his overall performance was subpar, as looked a step slow and not on the same page as some of his teammates before being subbed off in the 65th minute. It is understandable that Kaká needs some time to find his best form, but Orlando City will be hoping that happens sooner rather than later.

