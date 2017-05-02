MLS Power Rankings, Week 9: Did Orlando City claim No. 1 spot?

Only MLS league games will be reflected in the rankings. Rankings are voted on by MLSsoccer.com editorial staff and remarks were written by the editorial staff.
BIGGEST MOVERS: Vancouver +5 spots | Atlanta -4 spots
1
LAST WEEK: 1
HIGH: 1 | LOW: 3
2
LAST WEEK: 3
HIGH: 2 | LOW: 18
Eat your heart out, NYC – the Lions have accomplished the feat, finally, of sitting at the league’s top slot just three years into expansion. Can they hang onto it? Well, Kaká is back….
Previous: Won vs. COL, 2-0 | Next: at TOR on 5/3, at HOU on 5/6
3
LAST WEEK: 2
HIGH: 2 | LOW: 11
After a disappointing end to last season, the Timbers are not playing around – and even after a draw vs. Dallas, they’re sitting second in the league.
Previous: Drew at DAL, 2-2 | Next: at SJ on 5/6
4
LAST WEEK: 4
HIGH: 3 | LOW: 9
Here’s one definitive statement you can make this early in the season: SKC are contenders. If they can keep getting goals here and there from the difference-makers in attack, team defense will take care of the rest.
Previous: Won vs. RSL, 3-0 | Next: vs. NY on 5/3, at MIN on 5/7
5
LAST WEEK: 6
HIGH: 2 | LOW: 8
They've sort of quietly slipped into 3rd gear in attack over the last couple of weeks, and the insertion of Marky Delgado into midfield means they're a little smoother there, as well. So they're inching closer to becoming the team we thought they'd be even if they're not quite there yet.
Previous: Won vs. HOU, 2-0 | Next: vs. ORL on 5/3, at SEA on 5/6
6
LAST WEEK: 8
HIGH: 4 | LOW: 8
Impressive road win in Columbus, where they even managed to out-possess Crew SC. With Venezuelan youth international Yangel Herrera shining in place of Andrea Pirlo, NYCFC head coach Patrick Vieira has a big lineup decision to make vs. Atlanta.
Previous: Won at CLB, 3-2 | Next: vs. ATL on 5/7
7
LAST WEEK: 9
HIGH: 3 | LOW: 13
With their former captain back in town (and a World Cup winner in tow) the crowd at RBA was feeling it, and the Red Bulls duly obliged with a hard-fought home win.
Previous: Won vs. CHI, 2-1 | Next: at PHI on 5/6
8
LAST WEEK: 7
HIGH: 1 | LOW: 9
That comeback was legit thrilling. But they shouldn't have gone down 3-0 in the first place.
Previous: Drew vs. NE, 3-3 | Next: vs. TOR on 5/6
9
LAST WEEK: 5
HIGH: 4 | LOW: 17
They're still one of the most fun teams to watch in MLS but the fact that they look uncomfortable when trying to create chances in possession is not promising. Also, Hector Villalba, c'mon bro. Have to finish that chance.
Previous: Lost vs. DC, 3-1 | Next: at NYC on 5/7
10
LAST WEEK: 10
HIGH: 6 | LOW: 19
Crew SC pretty much snatched a defeat from the jaws of victory at home, but their bright spots in the midfield and up top, plus their solid record in the East so far, keep them in the top half.
Previous: Lost vs. NYC, 3-2 | Next: vs. NE on 5/6
11
LAST WEEK: 11
HIGH: 6 | LOW: 19
They’re still in the top six, but sooner or later they’re going to have to figure this road thing out — it didn’t look great on Friday.
Previous: Lost at TOR, 2-0 | Next: vs. ORL on 5/6
12
LAST WEEK: 12
HIGH: 10 | LOW: 21
A road loss at RBA should not cause this team to worry. The Red Bulls rarely lose there and the Fire were the better team according to expected goals.
Previous: Lost at NY, 2-1 | Next: at LA on 5/6
13
LAST WEEK: 16
HIGH: 7 | LOW: 20
Nobody defies expectations like D.C., right? For all the injuries, up-and-down performances, murderous road trips and early-season eulogies, they're 3-1-1 in their last five and have shown an ability to adjust on the fly that's served them well. They're not going away – no matter how much you might want them to.
Previous: Won at ATL, 3-1 | Next: vs. MTL on 5/6
14
LAST WEEK: 14
HIGH: 11 | LOW: 21
A goal! A road win! It all came together for the Quakes on Saturday night, but there’s a lot more work to be done if they want to stay above that red line.
Previous: Won at MIN, 1-0 | Next: vs. POR on 5/6
15
LAST WEEK: 13
HIGH: 8 | LOW: 18
Laurent Ciman has been shaky for the better part of the last two seasons and the midfield in front of him is in bad need of an addition. Is Blerim Dzemaili the savior?
Previous: Lost vs. VAN, 2-1 | Next: at DC on 5/6
16
LAST WEEK: 21
HIGH: 16 | LOW: 21
The 'Caps have redefined themselves already this season, and are less reliant upon open-field speed than at any time in their recent history. That doesn't mean they're a "possession" team per se, but it's unquestionable that they're more comfortable when the game's compact than they used to be.
Previous: Won at MTL, 2-1 | Next: at COL on 5/5
17
LAST WEEK: 17
HIGH: 11 | LOW: 20
The Revs finally went out and got a couple of center backs, which has not stopped the defensive bleeding. Both Antonio Mlinar Delamea and Benjamin Angoua have had more downs than ups recently, and the last 15 minutes in Seattle were a nightmare.
Previous: Drew at SEA, 3-3 | Next: at CLB on 5/6
18
LAST WEEK: 15
HIGH: 11 | LOW: 21
No shame in losing to a dominant Sporting KC team at Children’s Mercy Park. RSL are better than that and have a chance to show it at home this Saturday against the only undefeated team left in MLS: FC Dallas.
Previous: Lost at SKC, 3-0 | Next: vs. DAL on 5/6
19
LAST WEEK: 18
HIGH: 18 | LOW: 22
After a promising few weeks, the Loons dropped all three points in a home game against a conference opponent. Not great, Bob.
Previous: Lost vs. SJ, 1-0 | Next: vs. SKC on 5/7
20
LAST WEEK: 19
HIGH: 5 | LOW: 20
A point at home! But it was against a team with no wins.
Previous: Drew vs. PHI, 0-0 | Next: vs. CHI on 5/6
21
LAST WEEK: 20
HIGH: 6 | LOW: 21
At what point do we start saying that 2016 was the blip and 2014, 2015 and 2017 are the real Rapids?
Previous: Lost at ORL, 2-0 | Next: vs. VAN on 5/5
22
LAST WEEK: 22
HIGH: 12 | LOW: 22
A point at LA! But it was against a team with one (home) win.
Previous: Drew at LA, 0-0 | Next: vs. NY on 5/6
Despite a draw with Portland, Dallas’ sheen isn’t rubbing off. Still, plenty of fans in the could take umbrage with their top slot here, considering they’re sitting two points shy of the Western Conference-leading Timbers.
Previous: Drew vs. POR, 2-2 | Next: at RSL on 5/6