Haji Wright brace lifts USMNT over Australia

The US men's national team closed out the October international window with a come-from-behind 2-1 victory over Australia at Colorado Rapids' Dick's Sporting Goods Park on Tuesday.
After Feyernood defender Jordan Bos put the Socceroos in front, Haji Wright leveled in the 33rd minute, hammering in a sensational through ball by Seattle Sounders midfielder Cristian Roldan.
Wright had his brace six minutes into the second half, running onto a quickly played free kick from Roldan, cutting the ball back to his left foot and finishing clinically inside the far post to put the US in front, 2-1.
Diego Luna nearly added an insurance marker, but the Real Salt Lake midfielder was denied at point-blank range by Australia goalkeeper Mathew Ryan.
New York City FC goalkeeper Matt Freese made sure the Socceroos didn't level late, denying Nestory Irankunda.
Goals
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: After a positive result against Ecuador at Austin FC's Q2 Stadium Friday night, the USMNT exit the October window on a high note, defeating Australia. The US made up for some loose defending to concede the first goal thanks to Wright's brace. Now, Paraguay and Uruguay are up next in the November window as the US inch closer to co-hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup, along with Canada and Mexico.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Wright's second goal, what would prove to be the match-winner, was a thing of beauty, from the quick restart by Roldan to the cut and clinical finish by Wright.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: While Roldan was excellent with two assists, Wright gets the nod for his second brace for the USMNT.
Next Up
- USA: Saturday, November 15 vs. Paraguay | 5 pm ET | International friendly
- AUS: TBD