Watch Toronto FC's 20-pass sequence for goal against Houston Dynamo

Toronto FC's first goal in their 2-0 win against the Houston Dynamo on Friday was truly a team effort.

Jozy Altidore scored the goal, the first of two for the US international on the night, with good passes leading up to the tally from Raheem Edwards and Marky Delgado.

But that's not even the tip of the iceberg. Altogether, the play that led to the goal was 20 uninterrupted passes by TFC, with 10 of 11 players on the field getting a touch during the sequence – only defender Justin Morrow didn't play a pass.

You can watch the full sequence for yourself, with a handy pass counter at the bottom to help you keep track: