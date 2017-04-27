Why Bill Hamid's start has been exceptional for DC | Who's the Best?

D.C. United have not gotten off to the best start in 2017, winning just two of their first seven games, but one player has not been affected by D.C.'s slow start.

Bill Hamid has been one of the best goalkeepers in MLS over the past five years and this year is no different. He has just one shutout but he has been able to make 30 saves, which leads all goalkeepers. This has helped him reach an average of 455 Audi Player Index points per game this season, the most of any goalkeeper.

Rank Player API Average 1 Bill Hamid (DC) 455 2 Tim Melia (SKC) 442 3 Joe Bendik (ORL) 421 4 Clement Diop (LA) 392 5 Alec Kann (ATL) 371

Hamid has been to get his place at the top in large part due to his ability to make diving saves. He has earned 157 points per game on average making such saves, 71 points more than the average goalkeeper. He has also separated himself by making saves from inside the box.

Hamid has been mentioned as the potential US national team goalkeeper in the past and with his performances this season, those calls don't seem far-fetched. He will look to continue his stellar play this Sunday against Alec Kann and Atlanta United FC (3 pm ET; FS1 and FOX Deportes in US | MLS LIVE in Canada).