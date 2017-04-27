ExtraTime Radio: Behind the scenes at Atlanta United with Michael Parkhurst

LISTEN: Be ready to laugh out loud because Andrew, David and Matt had a blast talking drama (see Manneh, Kekuta) and storylines (Dax's NYC return) ahead of a big MLS weekend. Plus, behind the scenes in ATL with captain Michael Parkhurst and the LA Times' Kevin Baxter on the Galaxy's woes. Subscribe now so you don't miss an episode!

Are you watching the games or just looking at the stats? David's catchphrase is taking off! The guys are definitely talking about (and watching) the games, starting with Friday night lights in Toronto where the best player in the league – Alberth Elis, duh ;) – is hoping to put on a show against the upstart Dynamo.

Yes, that'd be Sebastian Giovinco, who Atlanta United captain Michael Parkhurst gives the nod as MLS's best. Who else does Parkhurst hating matching up against? What's life like with an expansion team firing on all cylinders on and off the field? Just how cushy is that new training complex? You won't want to miss this all-encompassing interview from ATL.

There are plenty more juicy MLS storylines to talk about, too. The guys start with Dax McCarty's return to Red Bull Arena, celebrate Mauro Diaz's cameo on the training field and Portland's proposed stadium expansion, wonder what's up in Columbus as Gregg Berhalter and Kekuta Manneh go back and forth in the media and finally call the LA Times Kevin Baxter to diagnose what ails the Galaxy.

As always, the Hot-Take Hotline is chock full of gems, starting with a jingle from none other than Alexi Lalas. There are more jingles where that came from, a Joe Bendik-to-USMNT flame job, LA Galaxy gritching and some insight into Dax's return from Bill Carroll in Section 132.

Want to be a part of the show? Call the Hot-Take Hotline at 401-206-0MLS to leave a voicemail

