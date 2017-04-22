Real Salt Lake 1, Atlanta United FC 3 | 2017 MLS Match Recap

Atlanta United's speed prevailed over Real Sal Lake's resurgence Saturday night, as defensive pressure was enough to earn them a 3-1 victory on the road. The loss was RSL's first under new head coach Mike Petke, while Atlanta picked up their first win since back-to-back multi-goal victories in March.

United's first two goals came off defensive giveaways by RSL, applying pressure on the ball early in each half to jump out to a 2-0 lead that Atlanta had to defend for almost the entire second half. Miguel Almiron stood out in the game for his quickness, and his steal in the attacking third set up United's second goal, which turned out to be the match winner.

Real Salt Lake launched a comeback in the last half hour, but injuries to Nick Rimando and Chris Wingert may be the more lasting effects of this game for RSL.

Goals

Three Things

ATTACK MINDED: Despite being such a new face in MLS, the elevator pitch on Atlanta has been that they're going to apply pressure and score quick goals from open play. On some occasions that has meant trouble closing games out, but tonight three goals from open play put RSL away. That brings their season total to 17 open-play goals -- every one ATLUTD has scored in 2017. MULHOLLAND OVERWHELMED: This first-half note from MLS Analyst Matt Doyle was worth a follow up: Just saying that sooner or later RSL have to find a guy in CM who's a little bit better at completing passes. #RSLvATL pic.twitter.com/Dxkope4m9V — Matthew Doyle (@MattDoyle76) April 23, 2017 Unfortunately for RSL the trend continued, as Luke Mulholland continued to miss on 14 passes from the central midfield position. This resulted in a 60-percent pass completion rate on the night, although he did end up getting the assist on RSL's lone goal. ROAD WARRIORS: This win caps off a four-game road trip for Atlanta, from which they managed a respectable five points. Their next match out, against D.C. United, will be the lone home game in seven outings, so entering amongst the leaders in the Eastern Conference should be a comfort.

They Said It

Mike Petke asked if there were any positive takeaways from the 3-1 loss. No need for Google translation. #RSL pic.twitter.com/ghAIgilsWQ — Chris Kamrani (@chriskamrani) April 23, 2017

Next Up