LA Galaxy sign Jack McInerney after former Timbers striker clears waivers

The LA Galaxy acquired Jack McInerney on Tuesday, signing the former Portland Timbers striker on a first-come, first-served basis after he cleared waivers.

McInerney joins Galaxy training at StubHub Center this week and will be available for Sunday’s home match vs. the Seattle Sounders (4 pm ET | ESPN, ESPN Deportes in US, MLS LIVE in Canada).

“Jack is a young and experienced player in MLS who has shown that he can score goals in this league,” said LA Galaxy GM Pete Vagenas in a club release. “He will give our team valuable depth at the forward position throughout the season. We look forward to Jack joining the team this week ahead of Sunday’s game.”

A former US youth international, McInerney has scored 43 goals and six assists in 167 appearances for the Philadelphia Union, Montreal Impact, Columbus Crew SC and Timbers.

LA marks the fifth stop in the 24-year-old’s MLS career; he was drafted by Philadelphia in 2010 with the seventh overall selection in the MLS SuperDraft and remained with the club until 2014, scoring 25 goals, including a career-high 12 in 2013. By the age of 23, McInerney had scored 36 goals in MLS, the second-most in MLS history before turning 24 years old.