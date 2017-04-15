Chicago Fire 3, New England Revolution 0 | 2017 MLS Match Recap

Bastian Schweinsteiger and Nemanja Nikolic combined for all three goals as the Chicago Fire defeated a short-handed New England Revolution side 3-0 Saturday afternoon at Toyota Park.

The former German international put the Fire up just before the halftime break from a sharp angle, and Nikolic doubled the lead two minutes into the second half. The Hungarian international then added an insurance goal - his fourth of the year - off a great build up from Schweinsteiger and David Accam.

The game took a significant turn in the 27th minute when Revolution left back Je-Vaughn Watson was shown his second yellow card.

45' – CHI – Bastian Schweinsteiger - Watch

47' – CHI – Nemanja Nikolic - Watch

73' – CHI – Nemanja Nikolic - Watch

Three Things

DIFFERENCE MAKER: Bastian Schweinsteiger was brought in to be a difference maker, and, so far, so good. The Fire are unbeaten in the three games since the World Cup winner arrived in the Windy City, going 2-0-1 with Schweinsteiger contributing two goals and an assist. THE TURNING POINT: New England used a different left back for the third consecutive match, on Saturday handing the spot to Je-Vaughn Watson. It didn't work. Watson was shown a yellow card for an elbow on Luis Solignac in the 21st minute, and then a second yellow for needlessly taking down Solignac again just six minutes later. DOMINATING POSSESSION: If the scoreline didn't tell the story, perhaps this does: Chicago controlled possession by a margin of 76% to 24%. And yes, the red card had a lot to do with it, but so did a 90% passing accuracy and a midfield that also saw Dax McCarty and Juninho reunited, winning back control and starting attacks.

