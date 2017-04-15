Cascadia Cup: 2017 schedule, standings and all-time winners list

Vancouver Whitecaps FC have won the Cascadia Cup three times in the last four years.

It looks like they really want another one.

In the first matchup of 2017 between Pacific Northwest rivals, the 'Caps rode two goals from Fredy Montero to a 2-1 win over the Seattle Sounders on Friday night. They'll look to stay perfect in the in-season competition when they meet the Portland Timbers next Saturday (4 pm ET, CTV in Canada, MLS LIVE in US).

Created by the supporters of the Sounders, Whitecaps and Portland Timbers, the Cascadia Cup has been around since 2004. It was contested by all three teams in USL until 2009, when the Sounders made their MLS debut. The Whitecaps and Timbers continued battling for the Cup in the lower divisions until 2011, when both moved up into MLS, allowing the Sounders to get back in on the competition.

Following last year's crown, Vancouver has won six Cascadia Cups, one more than Seattle and two more than Portland. Both Vancouver and Seattle have won the Cup three times during the trophy’s MLS era, while the Timbers lifted the lone Cascadia Cup of their MLS existence in 2012.

The teams will meet a total of nine times this year, with each club playing the others three times during the MLS regular season.

The full 2016 Cascadia Cup schedule and standings and all-time winners list can be found below:

Standings

Club GP PTS W L D GF GA GD Vancouver Whitecaps 1 3 1 0 0 2 1 1 Portland Timbers 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Seattle Sounders 1 0 0 1 0 1 2 -1

Schedule

Friday, April 14 – Vancouver 2, Seattle 1

Saturday, April 22 — Vancouver at Portland (4 pm ET, CTV)

Saturday, May 27 — Portland at Seattle (3 pm ET, FOX)

Sunday, June 25 — Seattle at Portland (4 pm ET, ESPN)

Sunday, July 23 — Portland at Vancouver (6 pm ET, FS1, TSN)

Wednesday, Aug. 23 — Seattle at Vancouver (10 pm ET, TSN)

Sunday, Aug. 27 — Portland at Seattle (9:30 pm ET, FS1)

Wednesday, Sept. 27 — Vancouver at Seattle (10:30 pm ET, TSN)

Sunday, Oct. 22 — Vancouver at Portland (4 pm ET, TSN)

All-time winners

2016 – Vancouver Whitecaps

2015 – Seattle Sounders

2014 – Vancouver Whitecaps

2013 – Vancouver Whitecaps

2012 – Portland Timbers

2011 – Seattle Sounders

2010 – Portland Timbers

2009 – Portland Timbers

2008 – Vancouver Whitecaps

2007 – Seattle Sounders

2006 – Seattle Sounders

2005 – Vancouver Whitecaps

2004 – Vancouver Whitecaps