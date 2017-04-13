USL unveils USL Television Network in 17 broadcast markets

USL unveiled a new initiative on Wednesday, the USL Television Network.

The USL Television Network will offer broadcasts of USL games in 17 markets, reaching over 10 million households in North America. Network affiliates will air USL games and other packages, produced by USL Productions as part of the league's $10 million investment in broadcast production and other content.

Among the teams that will have local television broadcast deals as part of the USL Television Network is the Philadelphia Union's USL team, Bethlehem Steel FC, to be aired on TV2 Sports in the Bethlehem area.

Several affiliate teams to MLS clubs are also involved in the initiative, including Charleston Battery (Atlanta United affiliate), Charlotte Independence (Colorado Rapids affiliate), Ottawa Fury FC (Montreal Impact affiliate), Reno 1868 FC (San Jose Earthquakes affiliate) and Richmond Kickers (D.C. United affiliate).