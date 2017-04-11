Photos: Take a tour of Atlanta United's new world-class training facility

The first-team locker room is oval in shape (no corners) to encourage unity and features natural light through 14 elevated windows, a 22-foot ceiling, a dry sauna and a barber's chair. PHOTO: ATLUTD.com
The gym has a 30-foot operable wall that opens up to the outdoor first-team pitch. It also features a recovery and nutrition bar as well as an Alter-G treadmill. PHOTO: ATLUTD.com
Another view of the "double-height gym" at Atlanta United's new training facility. PHOTO: ATLUTD.com
The full service kitchen and 3,000-square foot dining room are highlighted by an outdoor balcony with views of the pitch and first-team training fields. The dining area and balcony also double as an event/reception/lounge space. PHOTO: ATLUTD.com
The outdoor balcony of the dining area doubles as an event/reception/lounge space. PHOTO: ATLUTD.com
The complex features six full-size fields: three artificial, three natural and a goalkeeper training area. PHOTO: ATLUTD.com
The "Show Pitch" is used for first team and academy matches, visiting national and international clubs, open training sessions, community matches and clinics. The FieldTurf pitch features a 2,500-seat stand for viewing and a 300 square foot video scoreboard. PHOTO: ATLUTD.com
An exterior look at the 30,000 square foot training facility which sits on 33 acres of land. PHOTO: ATLUTD.com