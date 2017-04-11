MLS Fantasy: A fresh look at the Top 50 players ahead of Round 7

When fans list the reasons why MLS is a fun league to watch, parity is often one of the first given. Sure, every team has its ups and down, and expansion teams usually take a little while to get used to the league. It makes for exciting soccer, but can be frustrating for MLS Fantasy managers.

Round 6 is a great example. Many of the games ended as most would have expected, but the goal totals and point producers did not.

Below is my updated list of the top 50 MLS Fantasy players. This list is not designed to focus just on the upcoming round, but instead looks at where players may fall in the overall rankings. Players with an asterisk are on injury watch and may soon be removed from the list.

Adjustments

I gave players a bit of a break as they eased back into their club teams from international duty, so there were few changes last week. This week, I was not so kind, and a lot of shifting occurred. Some of this was due to injury removals, but most was due to the growing number of games, which reflect the consistent performances that many players now have.

The big winner was Miguel Almiron, whose home and away production moved him into the top 10. Romain Alessandrini also saw a significant jump, as he emerges as the dominant creative player for the LA Galaxy.

Additions

Three additions this week: Haris Medunjanin, Christian Ramirez and Leandro Gonzalez Pirez. Are there any other players who you would add to this list? If you make a well-reasoned case for an addition, adjustment, or removal of a player in the comments, I’ll take a look and consider it for a future week.

