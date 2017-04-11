MLS Fantasy: A fresh look at the Top 50 players ahead of Round 7

Diego Valeri - Portland Timbers - Fantasy coat

April 11, 20177:16PM EDT
Reid ConnellyContributor

When fans list the reasons why MLS is a fun league to watch, parity is often one of the first given. Sure, every team has its ups and down, and expansion teams usually take a little while to get used to the league. It makes for exciting soccer, but can be frustrating for MLS Fantasy managers.

Round 6 is a great example. Many of the games ended as most would have expected, but the goal totals and point producers did not.

Below is my updated list of the top 50 MLS Fantasy players. This list is not designed to focus just on the upcoming round, but instead looks at where players may fall in the overall rankings. Players with an asterisk are on injury watch and may soon be removed from the list.

Rank Player Position Team Price
1 Diego Valeri MID POR $10.4
2 Sebastian Giovinco FWD TOR $12
3 Nicolas Lodeiro MID SEA $11.2
4 Fanendo Adi FWD POR $9.7
5 David Villa FWD NYC $10.4
6 Miguel Almiron MID ATL $9.3
7 Benny Feilhaber MID SKC $10.1
8 Sacha Kljestan MID NY $10.1
9 Ola Kamara FWD CLB $10.2
10 Clint Dempsey FWD SEA $9.4
11 Cyle Larin FWD ORL $9.2
12 Osvaldo Alonso MID SEA $9.6
13 Jozy Altidore FWD TOR $9.9
14 Bradley Wright-Phillips FWD NY $10
15 Romell Quioto FWD HOU $8.6
16 Erick 'Cubo' Torres FWD HOU $8.6
17 Maxi Moralez MID NYC $9.2
18 Giovani dos Santos FWD LA $9.8
19 Lee Nguyen MID NE $10.1
20 Chris Wondolowski FWD SJ $8.5
21 Michael Bradley MID TOR $9.1
22 Haris Medunjanin MID PHI $8
23 Maxi Urruti FWD DAL $8.6
24 David Accam FWD CHI $9.3
25 Kei Kamara FWD NE $9.3
26 Yamil Asad MID ATL $8.2
27 Justin Meram MID CLB $9.7
28 Kevin Molino MID MIN $9.9
29 Romain Alessandrini MID LA $9.5
30 Christian Ramirez FWD MIN $8
31 Luciano Acosta MID DC $8.7
32 Rodney Wallace MID NYC $7.8
33 Matteo Mancosu FWD MTL $7.8
34 Albert Rusnak MID RSL $9.2
35 Alberth Elis FWD HOU $8.4
36 Nemanja Nikolic FWD CHI $9.4
37 Federico Higuain MID CLB $9.7
38 Jack Harrison MID NYC $7.6
39 Kellyn Acosta MID DAL $6.9
40 Anibal Godoy MID SJ $7.3
41 Dominque Badji FWD COL $6.4
42 Walker Zimmerman DEF DAL $6.7
43 Tim Melia GK SKC $5.6
44 Harrison Afful DEF CLB $5.9
45 Nick Lima DEF SJ $4.6
46 Drew Moor DEF TOR $6.1
47 Ike Opara DEF SKC $5.3
48 Aaron Long DEF NY $5.2
49 Jimmy Medranda DEF SKC $5.3
50 Leandro Gonzalez Pirez DEF ATL $6.4

Adjustments

I gave players a bit of a break as they eased back into their club teams from international duty, so there were few changes last week. This week, I was not so kind, and a lot of shifting occurred. Some of this was due to injury removals, but most was due to the growing number of games, which reflect the consistent performances that many players now have.

The big winner was Miguel Almiron, whose home and away production moved him into the top 10. Romain Alessandrini also saw a significant jump, as he emerges as the dominant creative player for the LA Galaxy.

Additions

Three additions this week: Haris Medunjanin, Christian Ramirez and Leandro Gonzalez Pirez. Are there any other players who you would add to this list? If you make a well-reasoned case for an addition, adjustment, or removal of a player in the comments, I’ll take a look and consider it for a future week.

