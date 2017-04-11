FC Dallas score huge win against Real Madrid in Generation adidas Cup

FRISCO, Tex. – In the marquee matchup of the group stage of the 2017 Generation adidas Cup, hosts FC Dallas played global soccer powerhouse Real Madrid, claiming a 1-0 victory in front of a raucous home crowd.

In a match that had college scouts, other FC Dallas academy teams and supporters lining every inch of the field, the FC Dallas Under-16 team came out firing on all cylinders against the Spanish giants, who took the field with eight players who were 17 years old while Dallas featured only two players on their entire roster who were that old.

FCD center back Nathan Toledo forced Real Madrid's ‘keeper into a huge save in the first half off a set piece and a few minutes later, Edwin Cerrillo missed a huge chance after the same goalkeeper coughed a shot up on a rebound.

The breakthrough would come in the 54th minute (the GA Cup features 70-minute matches) as FCD substitute striker Johan Gomez found Brayan Padilla on the left wing after a Dallas break. The winger, who was considered one of the top prospects entering the tournament, saw his first shot blocked, but then pounced on the rebound, slotting the ball inside the far post (WATCH THE GOAL).

Toledo was particularly strong along the backline, while Alan Velasco was a dynamo at defensive midfield for FC Dallas. Forward Adrian Muñoz led the MLS club's forward line for much of the game and helped produce some of the team’s biggest chances. Goalkeeper Michael Collodi wasn't forced to make many saves, but he did come up with a huge kick save in the second half to preserve the 0-0 scoreline.

The win pushed Dallas into second place of Group A in the Champions Division, but unfortunately for them, only the group winner reaches the semifinals and Ecuadorean side Independiente del Valle had locked up the top spot after Matchday 2.

FC Dallas face another Spanish club, Malaga, on Thursday as they battle for fifth place in the tournament.