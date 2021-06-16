MLS academy grads Gio Reyna, Bryan Reynolds on shortlist for European Golden Boy award

A pair of MLS academy graduates are on the shortlist of nominees for the European Golden Boy award, given annually by Italian publication Tuttosport to the best player under the age of 21 in Europe.

The initial list of 100 nominees was announced Tuesday by Tuttosport, who will narrow the list from the initial 100 by 20 each month. The initial list includes both Reyna and Reynolds along with some of the best young players in the world, including Jude Bellingham and Youssoufa Moukoko, who are teammates of Renya's at Borussia Dortmund. In previous years, the award has been won by global superstars like Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe and Raheem Sterling.