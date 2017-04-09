Javier Morales joins MLS 50-goal, 50-assist club with first FC Dallas goal

Javier Morales did more on Saturday than just lead FC Dallas to victory. He also did more than just open his account for the club.

Morales joined exclusive MLS company when he bagged the winner in FC Dallas' 2-0 home win over Minnesota United, becoming the 17th player in league history to score 50 goals and deliver 50 assists in regular-season play.

The 37-year-old Argentine reached the milestone with a 43rd-minute finish which saw Morales throw himself at the ball to poke it over Minnesota goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth and into the back of the net.

All the other goals and assists in MLS in Morales' career came at Real Salt Lake, but that makes Saturday's decisive tally no less special. Morales' achievement stands as testament to both his effectivity and longevity.

MLS players with 50 goals & 50 assists