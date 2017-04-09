Javier Morales joins MLS 50-goal, 50-assist club with first FC Dallas goal

April 9, 201712:17AM EDT
Franco PanizoContributor

Javier Morales did more on Saturday than just lead FC Dallas to victory. He also did more than just open his account for the club.

Morales joined exclusive MLS company when he bagged the winner in FC Dallas' 2-0 home win over Minnesota United, becoming the 17th player in league history to score 50 goals and deliver 50 assists in regular-season play. 

The 37-year-old Argentine reached the milestone with a 43rd-minute finish which saw Morales throw himself at the ball to poke it over Minnesota goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth and into the back of the net.

All the other goals and assists in MLS in Morales' career came at Real Salt Lake, but that makes Saturday's decisive tally no less special. Morales' achievement stands as testament to both his effectivity and longevity.

MLS players with 50 goals & 50 assists

Rank Players G A
1 Landon Donovan 145 136
2 Jeff Cunningham 134 70
3 Jaime Moreno 133 102
4 Ante Razov 114 66
5 Jason Kreis 108 74
6 Dwayne De Rosario 104 77
7 Brian McBride 80 52
8 Preki 79 112
9 Steve Ralston 76 135
10 Ronald Cerritos 71 57
11 Cobi Jones 70 91
12 Mark Chung 61 76
  Clint Mathis 61 52
14 Brad Davis 57 123
  Sebastien Le Toux 57 57
16 Chris Henderson 51 80
17 Javier Morales 50 81
Topics: 
MLS Record