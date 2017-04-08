Toronto FC 2, Atlanta United 2 | 2017 MLS Match Recap

Two of the more star-studded attacks went toe-to-toe on Saturday night, but neither of them were able to muster up the final bit of quality that would make the difference.

Toronto FC and Atlanta United split the points in their first meeting after playing to an exciting 2-2 draw at BMO Field in Toronto, Canada. Both Eastern Conference clubs held leads in the end-to-end affair, but it was Hector Villalba's second goal of the night for Atlanta that ensured the match ended in a stalemate.

Atlanta United were forced to finish the match with 10 men after Yamil Asad was shown a straight red card in the 75th minute, but the expansion side held on to share the spoils with Toronto.

Goals

Next Up