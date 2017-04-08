Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, Sebastian Giovinco - Atlanta United, Toronto FC - fight for position of the ball
USA Today Sports Images

Toronto FC 2, Atlanta United 2 | 2017 MLS Match Recap

April 8, 20179:33PM EDT
Franco PanizoContributor

Two of the more star-studded attacks went toe-to-toe on Saturday night, but neither of them were able to muster up the final bit of quality that would make the difference. 

Toronto FC and Atlanta United split the points in their first meeting after playing to an exciting 2-2 draw at BMO Field in Toronto, Canada. Both Eastern Conference clubs held leads in the end-to-end affair, but it was Hector Villalba's second goal of the night for Atlanta that ensured the match ended in a stalemate.

Atlanta United were forced to finish the match with 10 men after Yamil Asad was shown a straight red card in the 75th minute, but the expansion side held on to share the spoils with Toronto. 

Goals

Next Up

  • TOR: Saturday, April 15 – at Columbus Crew SC (8 pm ET | TSN; MLS LIVE in the US)
  • ATL: Saturday, April 15 – at Montreal Impact (1 pm ET | CTV; MLS LIVE in the US)