Report: US national team to face Venezuela, Ghana in summer friendlies

The US national team will play home friendlies against Venezuela in June and Ghana in July, according to a report from ESPN FC's Doug McIntyre.

According to the report, the Yanks will welcome El Vinotinto to Real Salt Lake’s Rio Tinto Stadium on June 3 as a tune-up for two World Cup qualifiers. The US continues CONCACAF qualifying against Trinidad and Tobago at the Colorado Rapids' Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Denver on June 8 before traveling to the Estadio Azteca to play Mexico on June 11.

Then Bruce Arena’s group will reportedly prepare for this Summer’s CONCACAF Gold Cup by meeting the Black Stars for the first time outside of a World Cup finals, at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Connecticut.

Including the potential friendly in Utah, the Yanks are now slated to play three consecutive matches in June at progressively higher altitudes in an apparent attempt to acclimate for their Azteca challenge.

Elevation in Sandy, Utah is roughly 4,400 feet. Denver sits a mile above sea level, and at 7,400 feet, Mexico City has always been the toughest away destination for opposing teams in CONCACAF.