Luis Gil headed back to MLS to reunite with Jason Kreis at Orlando

Update (April 6):

Orlando made the news official on Thursday, announcing that they've acquired Gil on loan from Queretaro for the 2017 season. The deal includes an option to buy at the end of the year.

Orlando acquired Gil's MLS rights from Real Salt Lake in exchange for $100,000 in Targeted Allocation Money to be delivered in 2018. If Orlando does not buy Gil permanently following the conclusion of his loan, RSL will send $50,000 of that TAM back to the Lions.

Original Text (April 5):

Editor's note: This piece originally ran on March 27, 2017, and has been updated to reflect the latest developments in the story.

Orlando City SC coach Jason Kreis has picked up another familiar face from his Real Salt Lake days according to a report from the Orlando Sentinel's Alicia DelGallo, which claims that a deal has been done to bring Luis Gil back to MLS from Liga MX's Queretaro, pending league approval.

The latest news from the Sentinel corroborates a Monday report from MLS Transfers and one on March 27 from ESPN's Julie Stewart-Binks.

According to the latest report, the deal is a loan with an option to buy at the end of 2017 and the Lions will also trade $100,000 in Targeted Allocation Money to RSL in exchange for the Right of First Refusal for Gil. That money would not be paid until 2018. If Gil does not remain with Orlando City next season, the club will pay only $50,000 and RSL would regain his rights.

“Luis offers us another attacking threat and will fit in nicely with our squad,” Orlando City general manager Niki Budalic told the Sentinel. “[Kreis] spoke very highly of Luis from his time at Real Salt Lake and we’re excited for him to join the team.”

The former US youth international joined the Mexican side in December 2015 on a free transfer from Real Salt Lake, signing a three-year contract. He has yet to play for Los Gallos Blancos in the current Liga MX campaign, and made 11 appearances over two seasons during the 2016 calendar year.

An attacking-minded midfielder capable of playing multiple roles in Kreis’ preferred 4-4-2 diamond system, Gil scored 11 goals and nine assists in 134 games over six seasons with RSL.

The 23-year-old bagged a career-best five goals and three helpers in 24 starts in 2013 as he helped the Utah club reach the MLS Cup and US Open Cup finals.